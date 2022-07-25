They attack against America player

America fans criticized one of the most talented players on the squad, but who is left to duty in Liga MX.

Much was expected of America for him Opening 2022 of the MX League. The permanence of Fernando Ortíz made the fans excited, but after four games the countenance is one of concern, they barely add four points out of a possible 12.

In addition to that, the level of several players begins to worry, especially that of Diego Valdesa Chilean midfielder who arrived as the main reinforcement six months ago and after a dream first tournament, was expected to carry the azulcrema attack for the second half of the year, but the reality is that only has been left to duty.

For a few weeks, the “10” jersey of the Eagles has been conspicuous by his absence and that has been the start of all the games so far. His poor performance has already caused that in social networks several fans will criticize him strongly.

“Diego Valdés is wanted from the semifinal against Pachuca. cold chest“; “I hope the police arrest Diego Valdés. What a fucking robbery this season is being. Let Aquino and Fidalgo come back playing “10”; “Enough with Diego Valdés. he already deserves to eat bench“.

The task of Tano Ortíz and his coaching staff will be recover the chileansince his contribution is essential for America to start adding points in the 2022 Opening, otherwise we will have to see options on the bench.

