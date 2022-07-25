The trailer for Black Panther 2 shows how the film focuses on Mexico

Walt Disney is betting on several fronts to recover the ground lost in the pandemic. One of them: the Marvel films.

In this sense, one of the objectives for 2022 is to bring to the cinema “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever”which has a release date in November this year.

With Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the film’s creators have anchored some concepts in Mexican pre-Hispanic culture.

Until February 2022, the first version of Black Panther it was among the top 15 highest-grossing films worldwide.

With 1,340 million dollars, this film was, more precisely, in 11th place, according to data from the film industry.

The film with the highest grossing is (always until February 2022) Avatar (2,847 million), followed by Avengers: Endgame.

Third place is from a 1997 movie, Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, which has grossed an estimated $2.21 billion.

In this calculation surely grew the position of Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich was released in December 2021 and through February of the following year grossed $1.71 billion.

“Black Panther 2”: trailer with anchor in Mexico

This weekend, Marvel released more details of its next production “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. In a new trailer, a detail that did not go unnoticed was that some sets, costumes and works of art have a strong anchor in the pre-Hispanic history of Mexico.

Tribute to Mexico? Can be. Perhaps not in the form of a tribute, but as a nod to the Mayan and Aztec cultures.

In the trailer it can be confirmed that the actor Tenoch Huerta will be Namor, the villain of the new Marvel film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Since it was known that the Mexican was going to be part of the project, many suspected that there could be allusions to the country, and it was finally confirmed: in the advance images you can see many aspects of the Mayans and Aztecs.

Although in the plot of the comics Namor is the king of Atlantis, a nation that would have dominated much of Europe and the north of the African continent thanks to high technologies, in the advance of Black Panther 2 It is noted that licenses have been taken to characterize the character as a nobleman from pre-Hispanic Mexican times.

Tenoch’s clothing is a clear reference to Mexico, with large headdresses, images of jaguars, bracelets and jewelry typical of Mexican ancestors.

And there is more: since the end of 2021 it is known that part of the Atlantis scenes were filmed in a location that refers to a typical Mexican village and that extras with Hispanic characteristics were sought to recreate the inhabitants of the underwater nation.

Likewise, Namor would have “mathematical skills”, like the Mayans, and his philosophy in war would be similar to that of the Aztecs.

