The three free Office courses that UNAM offers you with official certification! – Teach me about Science

microsoft is the leading company among providers of softwarethe set of computer programs that it incorporates are of great interest to millions of people who work in the workplace and in academia.

In addition, the products of Office they are the most affordable and practical at the time of purchase, since they offer various alternatives, such as the free version, by subscription or online access. It should be added that they are compatible with most computer systems, in particular Android, iOS and Linux.

As has been said before, it is used in professional areas where it is necessary to create a text in perfect order, organize and analyze information. Taking into account the different circumstances and needs of each client, the company microsoft makes multiple applications and services available, so that each enabled element can be personalize based on the required activities, whether work or academic.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Next to the Coordination of the Open University and Distance Education (CUAED),make available a series of online courses on the Microsoft Office package, each individual course offers round-robin training on the software, includes Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint. It is worth mentioning that it is free and available to everyone on the platform. I learn +.

Each course covers topics on the management and organization of text tools, as well as their application in multiple formats. In addition, it teaches how to identify and customize each element in different versions, it is intended that in the end the student will be able to make a document fluently and in perfect order.

Microsoft Word

First, the course is offered “Basic Microsoft Office Tools: Word” under the authorship of Ing. Verónica Berenice Pérez Estrada of the Faculty of Engineering.

The course is made up of six units:

Unit 1. Microsoft Word: the must-have software

Unit 2. Work environment

Unit 3. Create and edit a document

Unit 4. Insert images and tables

Unit 5. Page design

Unit 6. Review, views and print

With regard to registration, you must enter the platform I learn + and in the search bar write the word «Word» and complete the registration process.

Link to the course: “Basic Microsoft Office Tools: Word”

microsoft powerpoint

The course is made available “Basic Microsoft Office Tools: PowerPoint” under the authorship of Ing. Francisco Javier Montoya Cervantes of the Faculty of Engineering. At the end of each unit, the knowledge acquired will be put into practice, through the creation of presentations. The course will have 8 units:

Unit 1. Introduction and basic concepts

Unit 2. Work environment

Unit 3. Create a presentation

Unit 4. Handling slides and elements

Unit 5. images and objects

Unit 6. media elements

Unit 7. Animations and transitions

unit 8. Slide setup and printing

Link to the course: To register, you must enter the Aprendo+ platform. A search must be made with the word of the course “PowerPoint”. You can start your registration at “Basic Microsoft Office Tools: PowerPoint”

Microsoft Excel

Finally, through the course “Basic Microsoft office tools: Excel” It will be instructed on the handling of functions and graphs for the construction of spreadsheets from scratch, it is under the authorship of Ing. Jonathan Martínez Razo of the Faculty of Engineering. The units of the course are shown below:

Unit 1. Getting started in Excel

Unit 2. Work environment and basic concepts

Unit 3. Administration and management of books, sheets and cells

Unit 4. autocomplete

Unit 5. Basic formulas and functions

Unit 6. Graphics

Unit 7. Impression

Link to the course: As mentioned in previous courses se must enter the Aprendo+ platform. You must perform a search with the word of the course “Excel” to display the course. You can start your registration at“Basic Microsoft office tools: Excel”

How can I sign up?

You must enter the platform I learn + and in the search bar indicate the name of the course of interest, for example, «Word» , «Excel» or «PowerPoint» then access by clicking on the option «Basic Microsoft Office Tools» and complete the registration process.

Upon completion of the procedure, you will have access not only to the course microsoft if not to all the courses available on the platform.

Link to the platform: I learn +