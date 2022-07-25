The signing separates ‘Chaquito’ Giménez from Feyenoord

Sources close to the operation revealed that it only remains for Cruz Azul to see the papers for Giménez to stamp his signature

Everything is heading so that the Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez firm with him Feyenoord of the Dutch Eredivisie, according to information from people involved in the operation and who revealed to ESPN that the operation until it is signed they do not give it as a fact.

These informants confided to this site that everything “is very advanced”, but they confirm that as long as the Cruz Azul attacker does not stamp his signature, they do not want to sing victory and say that it is one hundred percent done.

Everything indicates that the process that is maintained is that of paperwork, since those involved in the arrival of the so-called ‘Bebote’, assured the portal that it is only something that Blue Cross receive the last papers so that the son of the Chaco Gimenez affix your signature and immediately put yourself under the orders of the Dutch institution with what very possibly ‘Santi’ played his last game with La Maquina last Saturday against Puebla.

According to information from León Lecanda of ESPN, Feyenoord He offered up to three offers to the Mexican team to say “yes”, because the interest in the national team was very high.

Santiago Giménez has started Apertura 2022 with a great goalscoring rhythm in Cruz Azul. EFE

The only thing they had to agree on is the percentage of transfer, which until now is unknown which has been the definitive one, but the truth is that the negotiation apparently came to fruition and it would remain to be made official.

Gimenez He is currently the leading scorer in Apertura 2022 with five goals, followed by Rogelio Funes Mori from Monterrey and Lucas Di Yorio from León, both with four goals. In fact, Gimenez he is the only player to have scored a goal in each of the first four rounds of this season.

The imminent signing of Gimenez with Feyenoord It comes at a crucial moment for the striker who is fighting for a place in the Mexican National Team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.