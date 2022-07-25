the options of the Madeira phenomenon

Continue to hold bank in Premier League on case Cristiano Ronaldor, player of the Manchester United class 1985 eager to change the air after a really disappointing season a Old Trafford.

The tracks are few, i Red Devils they make a wall, and the more the days pass, the more Portuguese is destined to stay.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, opening of the Red Devils

The voices they want are not appeased Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy and eager to leave the Manchester United as soon as possible. The disappointing season of Unitedfinished in sixth place with 58 points (worst result in history) convinced the phenomenon of Madeira a change of scenery, but his salary and the cost of his card, for a 37-year-old player, frighten many.

The novelty is that, according to the Daily Mirror, the United would open to a borrowed departure of CR7but only upon renewal of the contract from 2023 to 2024.

Ten Hag pushes for an exit of CR7, United doubtful

The confusion surrounding the future of is paradoxical Ronaldo. If on the one hand we speak of a possible opening, on the other hand we speak of a Manchester United refractory to give Ronaldo a way to leave Old Trafford.

Sky Sports UK in fact it speaks of Red Devils as adamant about the will to hold back Ronaldo at the Unitedwithout the possibility of mediation.

The question is becoming more and more nebulous, but only one thing is certain: Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United for the second time in his career.

Where will CR7 play? Atletico a chimera, Sporting on pole

So where could he play Cristiano Ronaldo in the next season? The hypothesis that such a player remains in a club against his will seems difficult to us, but it is equally difficult to arrive at the club.Atletico Madridas some newspapers had suggested.

In fact, for example, on Twitter the hashtag is depopulating # ContraCR7a clear message not to forgive the Portuguese after the many goals, and some gestures in bad taste, addressed to his cousins ​​when he wore the shirt of the real Madrid.

It remains, at the moment, only it Sporting Lisbon, the club that launched CR7 in great football. As he writes OkDiario.comthe Lusitanian ace would already be negotiating the contract that would tie him, at 37, to the Sporting.