The long-awaited return of Keanu Reeves

San Diego Comic-Con It is the quintessential event for moviegoers. more “popcorners”. Marvel trailers (with their future phases 5 and 6), but also a good amount of content on other franchises and expected movies. One of them is john wick 4. The continuation of the saga still has a year left to land in theaters, but thanks to the massive event, we have the first trailer:

The rebirth of Keanu Reeves as a figure of action cinema began in 2014 when the first John Wick film was released. A former hit man who had to return to his deadly old job to avenge an unforgivable wrong: They had killed his dog. Over time and two installments later, the franchise expanded a universe of assassins that was very attractive to the public. Each action sequence seemed to beat the last in terms of the creativity and realism with which it was technically shot. So much so that subsequent successes such as tyler rake without its existence. Initially, john wick 4 It should have hit theaters in May 2022, but the countless delays pushed the date back to March 24, 2023. The preview allows Baba Yaga to be seen again in action, after the drastic events that led him to be shot and betrayed? By his friend Winston (Ian McShane). A new alliance arises from the darkness with Laurence Fishburnewho gives him a suit for his new and more than sure, destructive adventure.

At the moment, we have already been able to see Reeves on top of a car shooting at the driver, handling nunchakus and fighting the character played by Donnie Yen with Katanas and pistols. In addition to the old acquaintances of the franchise, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown are released in this fourth installment. The official synopsis of john wick 4 is the next:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) faces his deadliest adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head mounting, Wick takes his fight with the high table to a global level, as he takes down the mightiest assassins in this underworld, from New York to Paris, from Osaka to Berlin.”