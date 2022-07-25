The Goonies. ‘Chunk’, the child protagonist, is unrecognizable

“the gooniesBased on a story by the great Steven Spielberg, it marked a before and after in children’s adventure films. Released in 1985, it narrates the journey of a group of children looking for a lost pirate treasure with the idea of ​​helping their parents to pay debts, however, they run into the Fratelli, a gang of thieves who are looking for the same loot.

(Anne Ramsey, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Quan, Corey Feldman and Sean Astin. The Goonies. / Getty Images)

In the gang of friends was “Chunk” Cohena chubby boy who captivated millions played by Jeff B. Cohen, who now looks unrecognizable.

Although he is still related to the entertainment industry but behind the scenes and with many fewer kilos, Cohen confessed that adolescence and having lost weight took away all the opportunities to continue obtaining roles in productions and that, therefore, he redirected his life towards the studies. . He currently works as a lawyer.

“There were about four fat kids in town, so every time there was a fat kid part, you’d see the same people audition. It was survival of the fattest but when I hit puberty it was the end of the race for I was turning from ‘chunk’ to ‘hunk’ and couldn’t get roles anymore,” he said according to “Daily Record.”

Cohen works as a litigator and partner with the law firm Cohen Gardner LLP, located in Beverly Hills.

“My clients love the fact that their attorney is Chunk. They like it,” he said. Jeff Cohen. “With my job I deal with legitimately famous people so it’s silly and fun. I’m usually only the fifth most famous person in the room at any given time.”

Jeff Cohen’Chunk‘ also has a legal column for “The Huffington Post” and wrote “The Dealmaker’s Ten Commandments.”