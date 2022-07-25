The Danzatlán Festival arrives at the Cineteca Mexiquense with special functions

On the occasion of the fifth edition of the Danzatlán Festival, the Cineteca Mexiquense will screen films related to this performing art.

From next Tuesday, July 26 to Sunday, July 31, the entity’s most important film property will offer a billboard full of classics suitable for the whole family.

“Dancing in the dark” can be seen on the 26th at 8:00 p.m. This film tells the story of Selma Jezkova, a Czech immigrant and single mother, who works in a factory in rural America and who day after day only finds comfort in her passion for music, especially in the great Hollywood musical comedies.

Another screening will be “Moulin Rouge”, by director Baz Luhrmann and starring Nicole Kidman, which is scheduled for Wednesday 27 at 3:15 p.m.

On Thursday the 28th, at 8:15 p.m., the Mexican public will be able to enjoy the film “The Black Swan”, which tells the story of Nina, a brilliant dancer who is part of a renowned New York ballet company.

The next day, at 6:00 p.m., “Pina” is scheduled, a film that pays tribute to the choreographer Pina Bausch, considered one of the most influential icons of contemporary dance.

Finally, the little ones at home will also have the opportunity to experience this special film cycle with a couple of films.

The first of them is “Happy feet, the penguin”, by George Miller, for Saturday, July 30 at 12:30 p.m. While “Bailarina”, by directors Éric Warin and Eric Summer, will be screened on Sunday 31 from 12:30 p.m.