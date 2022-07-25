The 18 most spectacular trailers and announcements that Comic Con 2022 has left us

The San Diego Comic-Con closes a new edition and, as expected, has left us a good handful of trailers, teasers and advances of everything that is to come to, among other places, our screens. The months and years to come are going to come with force.

For this reason, and now that the tide has gone out and we have recovered a bit from the hangover from Comic Con, we are going to collect the more spectacular announcements and trailers. This is how we go hungry and prepare the body for everything that is to come.

John Wick 4

Finally, we have a trailer for ‘John Wick 4’. Don Keanu Reeves returns to the scene in a film that continues the story of the assassin and that, of course, promises high doses of action, violence, shooting, katanas and dizzying choreography. Baba Yaga is back.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

One of the most anticipated series of this 2022. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has finally released its official trailer, recovering all the spectacular and epic nature of Tolkien’s work. The series, which will premiere later this year, will take us thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘LOTR’.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Marvel Phase 4 official closure. In this new film, the Wakandans will have to face the world powers that intervene after the death of King T’Challa. The trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is priceless.

She-Hulk: Attorny At Law

We continue with Marvel and Disney and play a mandatory stop at ‘She-Hulk’, the Hulk’s cousin. In this new trailer we see Titania and Abomination and a quick appearance of Daredevil. Which, by the way, is also back.

I Am Groot

It was an open secret that, sooner rather than later, Disney/Marvel Were Going To Blow Up Little Groot. Indeed, it has been. Groot will have his own series in which we will know the history of him. A fun proposal for one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A light-hearted twist on the classic RPG. That is what Paramount is proposing with its new film, a film that will tell the story of some thieves looking to recover a lost relic and where things start to go wrong.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The trailer for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, the second part of ‘Shazam!’ where we meet the marvel family and their new villains, the Daughters of Atlas.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) has also made his stellar appearance at Comic Con with ‘Black Adam’, an action movie that promises to change the DC Universe forever. A short, but juicy trailer.

National Treasure: Edge of History

Disney is going to return to a franchise of yesteryear, ‘The Search’, in series form. Is will expand the history of the Nicolas Cage films, although the versatile actor will not make an appearance. The protagonist will be Lisette Olivera, who will play Jess.

The Sandman

We have also been able to see the final trailer for ‘The Sandman’, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s work for Netflix. In it we can see how the characters will look and the final look of the product, which will arrive on Netflix on August 5.

He-Man and the Master of the Universe (S3)

Also from Netflix, here is the trailer for the third season of ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe‘. An animated series for the whole family that will debut on the platform on August 18.

Mythic Quest (S3)

Habemus trailer for the third season of ‘Mythic Quest’, a fun Apple TV + series that narrates the day to day of a video game developer. And watch out, we have a cameo from Joe Manganiello. At the moment, there is no release date.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

There has been room for anime, of course, and during these days we have also seen a new trailer for ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero‘. The new film will be released on September 2 and has the approval of Akira Toriyama. Curiously, the title of the film (the repetition of “Super: Super”) is Toriyama’s own mistake.

The Walking Dead (S11)

It has rained a lot since the premiere of the first season of ‘The Walking Dead’, but it is finally coming to an end. Without becoming ‘One Piece’, the Fox series has had a huge journey and now we attend its final season. A long-awaited moment for zombie fans, no doubt.

Tales of the Walking Dead

But don’t worry, there will be more content related to the universe of ‘The Walking Dead’. And it is that during the SDCC we have attended the premiere of ‘Tales of the Walking Dead‘, a spin-off of the series made up of six independent episodes focused on specific characters.

Star Trek Picard (T3)

More teaser than trailerduring Comic Con we have seen a brief preview of the third and final season of ‘Star Trek Picard’, the Prime Video series.

Interview with the Vampire

AMC has come on stage to present the trailer for ‘Interview with the Vampire‘, a series of history, love, blood and vampires, of course, based on the novel by Anne Rice. It is not the first time that we see an adaptation of this work, needless to say, but now it is coming in the form of a series.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Finally, Paramount has released the ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ trailer. This continues the events narrated in the series broadcast between 2011 and 2017. It is one of those trailers that contains the occasional spoiler, so proceed with caution.

Other SDCC 2022 Announcements

In addition to the trailers shown on these lines, the Comic Con has been the scene of other quite juicy announcements. Marvel, for example, has presented its roadmap (with dates, in some cases) for its Universe, including two ‘Avengers’ movies that will be released in 2025. Two films that, by the way, are not going to be directed by the Russo brothers.

On the other hand, and although it is true that it was not during Comic Con, but minutes before kick-off, HBO premiered the long-awaited trailer for ‘The House of the Dragon’. The new series, based on the work of George RR Martin, will be a preview of the Targaryen civil war and will be released shortly, on August 22.