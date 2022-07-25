Technoblade: the well-known Minecraft video game youtuber dies at 23

Technoblade revealed that his real name was Alex.

Well-known Minecraft game youtuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23, his family confirmed in an emotional farewell video posted on his behalf.

In the video, titled “So long, nerds” and posted on his account of 10 million followers, it shows his father describing him as “the most incredible son one could wish for”.

Technoblade, as he called himself in the video game, rose to fame livestreaming and posting clips of himself playing video games.

But last year he revealed to his fans that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

