Technoblade: the well-known Minecraft video game youtuber dies at 23

1 July 2022

Caption, Technoblade revealed that his real name was Alex.

Well-known Minecraft game youtuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23, his family confirmed in an emotional farewell video posted on his behalf.

In the video, titled “So long, nerds” and posted on his account of 10 million followers, it shows his father describing him as “the most incredible son one could wish for”.

Technoblade, as he called himself in the video game, rose to fame livestreaming and posting clips of himself playing video games.

But last year he revealed to his fans that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The farewell message, written hours before his death and read by his father, begins like this: “Hello everyone, this is Technoblade. If you are watching this. I’m dead“.

And he goes on to reveal that his real name was, in fact, Alexdespite the jokes spent on his viewers making them believe that his name was Dave.

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years,” the message continues.

“If I had another 100 lives, I would choose to go back to being a Technoblade every time. Those They were the happiest years of my life..

The online star, who won Minecraft tournaments and had legions of fans talking about his life in humorous ways as he played, explained in a fundraising video posted in February that had undergone chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a limb-sparing operation after developing a painful tumor on his right arm.

After the news of his death, his fans, fellow gamers and youtubers gave him a online tribute.

“I will never forget the day I met Technoblade,” recalled J. Schlatt.

“I got off work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. He barely knew how to play…and the guy still won.”

“Rest in peace, big guy. You will always be a legend.”

YouTuber Captain Puffy, also known as Cara, tweeted: “Rest in peace Technoblade. He always treated me with pure kindness and never shut me out of anything. Couldn’t have been a nicer person!“.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community, It will never be the same without you”he added.

“Technoblade is a legend. From being a huge fan to one of his real friends, I can’t describe how grateful I am to have met him. I just know that he is strategizing in heaven on how to beat God…” Tommy Innit said.

“I’ve been watching Technoblade for the last hour,” added Ludwig Ahgren.

“He was so resourceful and so humble even in the most difficult moments. I will always admire him.”

Quackity, another fellow, also expressed his gratitude online: “I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the huge impact he had on all of us, but also for maintaining his incredible humor even in the darkest of times. I’ll miss him a lot”.

Technoblade’s father thanked fans in the farewell video and noted: “It meansRon A lot for the“.

She explained that a portion of the proceeds from online orders for her late son’s merchandise would now go to charity.