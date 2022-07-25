Teaser trailer and teaser poster for the series The Final List, with Chris Pratt

Prime Video has unveiled the teaser trailer and the first poster of the long-awaited series starring Chris Pratt, the final list. The eight episodes of the series, in which the Pratt, Antonie Fuqua Y David DiGilio are executive producers, will premiere on July 1.

the final list It is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carrand follow James Reece (Pratt) after his entire Marine platoon is ambushed in a high-risk operation. Reece returns home to her family with conflicting memories and questions about her guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves as well.

In addition to Prattcomplete the cast of this series Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole , Y alexis louderamong others.

The executive producers of the series are Chris Pratt Y Jon Schumacher of Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua of Fuqua Films (The Equalizer) and the writer and showrunner David DiGilio. The author of the novels Jack Carr Y Daniel Shattuck they are also executive producers of the series.