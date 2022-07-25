Take a seat before seeing what Sofía Vergara looked like at 14

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara The 50-year-old is one of singer Ricky Martin’s best friends and belongs to a generation of artists that was born in the ’70s and who triumphed in the ’90s in various branches of art. She has fans all over the world and only in the social network of the camera there are already more than 26 million.

Sofia Vergara It has won four SAG awards and has been nominated several times for the Golden Globe and for the Emmys, among other things. Far from retiring, the actress does not stop working and accepting new challenges. A few months ago she was recording for Netflix the series Griselda in which Karol G also participates.

Related news

The truth is Sofia Vergara She surprised her followers on the little camera’s social network by sharing a retro photo in which she was 14 years old and taking her first steps in the artistic world. The postcard that quickly went viral was taken in Barranquilla, the city where she was born in Colombia.

Sophie Vergara. Source: instagram @sofiavergara

sophia vergara She maintains the same features and appears as a sweet teenager while wearing a green plaid swimsuit and looking defiantly at the camera. “#tbt Barranquilla the 80’s#14yrsold”, wrote the actress on instagram and the publication exploded.

Sophie Vergara. Source: instagram @sofiavergara

fans of Sofia Vergara They filled the post with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting that the actress was born with the beauty and talent that she maintains today. These days she is installed in the city of Los Angeles where she has a luxurious mansion.