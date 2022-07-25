Take a deep breath before seeing what Gal Gadot looked like when she was a soldier at the age of 20

Gal Gadot, being Wonder Woman, is the exception to the thought that when we talk about superheroes in the movies, we mean men. This is because Christian Bale played Batman, Henry Cavill played Superman and Chris Hemsworth played Thor, among other idols. However, little is said about women who marked a before and after in the cinematographic world.

Gal Gadot, is the actress who became the last Wonder Woman who managed to demonstrate that feminine power not only within the world of Hollywood but also outside of it. Born in Petah Tikva, Israel on April 30, 1985, she is the daughter of Holocaust survivors, because her parents were just children when they managed to escape one of the greatest atrocities in history.

Gal Gadot is the latest Wonder Woman.

When I was just 12 years old, Gal Gadot She commented that the first time she became a heroine it was not like “Wonder Woman” but when she saw a 6-year-old boy who was drowning, she went into the sea and rescued him. The 37-year-old actress and model assured that she remembers that moment for having felt like a super responsible and strong woman.

Although since she was a child she knew that her thing could be to embody a heroine, Gal Gadot She had a stint on the catwalks, where among other recognitions, she represented her country in Miss Universe 2004 when she won the title of Miss Israel that year at the age of 18. Two years later she received a call to return to Israel because she was to do military service as a soldier and put all her dreams on hold.

Gal Gadot was a military man before embodying her roles in Hollywood.

Thus, Gal Gadot He served his country and learned tactical maneuvers, weapons handling, and self-defense. This helped him to later work on action movies such as Fast and Furious, Red Alert, Relentless Mind, and Wonder Woman, among others.