Tag Heuer and Ryan Gosling join forces in ‘The Invisible Agent’

Of course he didn’t wear grey.

For the London premiere of the unseen agentNetflix’s new CIA thriller starring Ryan Gosling, the actor accessorized his freshly bleached, dyed blonde hair for his upcoming role as Ken in the highly anticipated Barbie by Greta Gerwig, wearing a lilac two-button notched lapel jacket, Millennial pink wool pants and a sky blue shirt, plus ivory leather lace-ups. It was a look courtesy of Gucci.

The actor may be having “a Gucci moment,” as one commentator put it (he wore variations of the same ensemble to the Berlin and Los Angeles premieres), but Gosling is not endorsed by the brand.

In fact, until very recently, he had never had any affiliation with the brand, which is quite remarkable, given his profile.

That changed for the promotional tour of the unseen agent. In a major strategic move for the Swiss watch brand, Gosling is the new face of Tag Heuer. The style wardrobe Corruption in Miami described above may have changed, but it is always accompanied by the same watch. The renewed Carrera Three Hands, one of the cleanest and most discreet models in the Tag Heuer catalogue.

According to the brand, Gosling hasn’t just remembered red carpet accessories and agreed to appear in a few ads. He has participated in the art direction of the campaigns and has spoken enthusiastically of his lifelong interest in watches. For example, the first model he bought with money he earned. “It was a Casio with a Hulk Hogan face, I think,” he says.

Tag Heuer’s interest in Gosling dates back to Drive, the violent and elegant cult film from 2011, which caught the attention of Frédéric Arnault, now a young CEO of Tag Heuer. In it, Gosling plays a hit-and-run driver, and his watch – a Patek Philippe Calatrava 5196G, supposedly an heirloom from his father – figures prominently and makes a lot of noise.

Likewise, Gosling wears his Carrera Three Hands throughout the film, “the only watch that can keep up with the unseen agentaccording to Tag Heuer.

the unseen agent It is already news for being the most expensive premiere that Netflix has made, a company that does not exactly like expensive premieres. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, from Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgameis said to have cost about $200 million, a quarter more than the Irish, by Martin Scorsese, also on Netflix. One of the film’s fight scenes, which Gosling performs while handcuffed to a public bench, is said to have taken a month to shoot and cost $4 million.

Without a doubt, we are talking about a great association for Tag Heuer. the unseen agent — Gosling’s character Sierra Six “exists in the gray” — is clearly setting himself up for a franchise. It’s hard not to think of another spy action movie whose long association with Omega has done wonders for that watch brand. Has Netflix found its Bond?

the unseen agent It also stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton.

Gosling’s Carrera Three Hands is a 39mm model featuring a silver gray dial with a date window and Super-Luminova filled hands and markers. It features Tag Heuer’s latest Caliber 5 automatic movement, is water resistant to 100 meters and comes on a black leather strap or stainless steel bracelet.

“I’ve learned not to take time for granted,” Gosling says of the partnership. “What drives me is knowing that the clock is ticking.” (Yeah, seriously, we don’t think he was in character for that sentence.)

the unseen agent It’s available now on Netflix and in theaters.

If you want to know more about the new Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands, you can access it here.

