Swamp Girl: Taylor Swift presents “Carolina”, the song composed for the film

The film The girl from the swamp will arrive on Italian screens in October and Taylor Swift presented the song Carolina, composed for the awaited project.

Taylor Swift he presented Carolinathe thematic song of the film The Swamp Girlthe film starring Daisy Edgar Jones which will hit Italian cinemas in October.

The singer-songwriter described the song explaining the atmosphere: “About a year and a half ago I wrote a song about a girl who has always lived on the outside, looking inside on a figurative and literal level. The contrast between her loneliness and her independence. Her curiosity and her fear, all intertwined. Her persistent kindness and the betrayal of the world“.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens. The project tells the story of Kya, an abandoned child who grew up to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. For years, swamp girl rumors have haunted Barkley Cove, isolating her strong and wild Kya from her community. Attracted by two young people from the city, Kya opens up to a new and surprising world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately listed as the prime suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict on what really happened becomes less and less clear, threatening to reveal the many secrets lurking within the swamp.

Taylor Swift said: “Swamp Girl is a novel I absolutely lost myself in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it on the musical side. I wrote the song Carolina by myself and asked my friend Aaron Dessner to produce it. I wanted to create something fascinating and ethereal to live up to this fascinating story“.

In the cast, in addition to the protagonist Daisy Edgar-Jones, there are also Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. and David Strathairn.

Directed by Olivia Newman, while the screenplay is written by Lucy Alibar.