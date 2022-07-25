Study supports vulnerability of the sciatic nerve to hip arthroplasty

Osteoarthritis is the leading cause of hip pain in the adult population.

The total hip arthroplasty (THA), used since 1969, has allowed, and continues to allow, the restoration of mobility and functionality in a significant proportion of those with advanced osteoarthritis, for pain relief, increased function and improved quality of life,

The osteoarthritis is a rheumatic disease which damages the articular cartilage. On the other hand, it is argued in the literature that the clinical incidence of paralysis nerve after a THA ranges between 0.6 and 3.7% and the sciatic nerve injury was present in more than 80% of cases.

For this reason, Puerto Rican doctors conducted a study with the objective of evaluating the incidence of precisely the sciatic nerve injury after a total hip arthroplasty (THA).

with electrophysiology and analyzed data from the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC), among others. Patients older than 21 years with primary or secondary osteoarthritis, septic avascular necrosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and post-traumatic arthritis were included.

In the study, when comparing the preoperative values ​​with the postoperative ones, it was found that 17 patients (70%) had electrophysiological alterations. Some of these changes were minimal. These findings are comparable with what is said in the literature. The general incidence of nerve damage was reflected mostly in women who used the lateral approach.

Therefore, the study concludes that consideration should be given to sciatic nerve vulnerability when performing a THA through a posterolateral approach to minimize complications.

