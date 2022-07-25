Spends a fortune to be like Kim Kardashian: the incredible story

THE celebrities they often represent idols for many people. Many fans show a lot of admiration for their favorites. But it is one thing to admire them for their skills and from a professional point of view, another is certainly to want resemble them physically as well.

In these cases you can get to the exceptionality such as the story we are about to tell you, which speaks of a girl who wanted at all costs to resemble, even from an aesthetic point of view, Kim Kardashian. But let’s go into the details.

The various surgeries that the girl underwent

The story we are about to tell has a model named as its protagonist Jennifer Pamplona. As she herself has had occasion to state, her obsession with her was to become like Kim Kardashian, to look exactly like her physically.

It has thus undergone over time a series of very invasive surgery, on which he also spent a fortune. In fact, we are talking about a very high expense of approx 590,000 euros.

The model we are talking about also explained the reasons behind her choice, in fact she had decided to be recognized exactly as Kim Kardashian.

This new physical appearance that she had obtained following harsh aesthetic interventions gave her a lot of satisfaction, because everyone called her Kim Kardashian and she was recognized for this particularity.

But it was not just an emotional satisfaction, because being similar in all respects to the famous star it also made her earn very well. This went on like this for a long time, until the girl realized that maybe she wasn’t exactly what she thought.

The annoyance and the desire to go back

At some point something must not have gone the right way because the model began to be annoyed by this continues. obsession with cosmetic surgery which you explicitly said you were addicted to.

In fact, she realized that she had also studied a lot to become a business woman, but the fact of being very popular and being mistaken for Kim Kardashian did not give her the opportunity to practice her skills, to which she had dedicated many years of training.

She began to get annoyed and chose to go back to having a more natural look, to undergo other surgeries again to get back to who she really was.

An incredible choice on the part of the young model, who had to spend a lot of money again to be able to get back to having a look she had before. In fact, she always had to spend 120,000 euros cosmetic surgery.

But what was particular was the fact that he was very afraid, because the aesthetic interventions were very heavy; she at a certain point she realized that on a physical level all the interventions had created many problems for her and she ran the risk of contracting infections as well.