“Sometimes goodbyes allow us to see clearly what we leave behind”

the colors of goodbye brings together nine stories German author, judge and bestseller Bernhard Schlink (Bielefeld, 1944), who with perspicacity, precision and elegance takes up the great themes that shaped his work, such as identity, traces of the past or guilt, and explores the sediment of a goodbye: “Sometimes, goodbyes allow us to clearly see what we leave behind, appreciate it and evaluate it. But most of the time we need more distance, “he says.

Schlink became world renowned from his short novel The reader, translated into forty languagesand at 78 years of age he precisely defines himself as a “passionate reader”.

In an exchange by email that he had with the Télam agency, he returns to a central issue in all his work, which he also addressed from different angles in novels such as the weekend and Woman going down a ladder and in storybooks: Is it possible to reconcile with the past?

“They are all dead; the women I loved, the friends, my brother and sister, and of course my parents, my aunts and uncles. I went to their funerals, for a time very often because at that time the generation before mine died, then rarely and in recent years often again, because the one that dies now is my generation”, states the narrator of the first story.

In this dialogue between past and present, Schlink also tells the story of a son who discovers the great secret of his mother during a summer vacation on an island, that of the music teacher who has an encounter with a woman with whom he was in love, that of a stepfather who faces the irrepressible desire of a lesbian daughter to have offspring or that of the man who seeks assimilate the death of his brother even though he is almost a stranger to him.

-The colors of goodbye was published in Germany in 2020. When did you write these stories? Was she able to write during the pandemic?

-Bye-bye colors it was written in the two or three years prior to publication. During the pandemic I wrote my next novel and thoroughly enjoyed the process. Writing during the pandemic became slower and quieter.

-Many of the stories the colors of goodbye they deal with personal memory: conscience, secrets, childhood, an old romance, or a scientist’s guilt about the past. Do you find a link between the operation of remembering and writing?

-When writing we base ourselves on what we have experienced, thought, felt and observed. We observe from temporal and spatial proximity, and also from temporal and spatial distance. Of course, writing and remembering are related.

–He takes up the question of goodbyes several times in the different stories. What do goodbyes say about us?

-There are many types of farewells and ways of living them. They can be sad, painful, destructive, peror also liberating and stimulatingyes In each farewell something ends, but something can also start, they can be voluntary or necessary.



-A character in one of the stories says: “When you haven’t done anything special, you want at least to have been a victim. As if it were an honorary title.” As a lawyer and a judge, you dealt with real victims. What happens, instead, with this type of honorific victimization?

-For a long time, our culture only saw and respected the winners, not the victims. That has changed and it’s good. But as often happens, there are overdrawn situations. Just like before one wondered if the winner deserved to win, now one wonders whether or not the victim deserves defeat.

-Some stories account for the relationship between older men and younger women. In one story, the narrator cites “Lolita”, the novel by Vladimir Nabokov that has been included in the lists of “canceled” books. Why did you choose it?

– I am interested in relationships and I do not know any blacklist.

-Throughout your career, you have written novels and short stories. What do you find in each of the genres? Did this change over time?

-Some stories want to be told as novels, others shorter, no. I don’t decide that, the stories do.

-The stories in the book are related to cycles or situations that are closed. Are goodbyes the decisive milestone that allows us to assess the weight that a bond has had in our lives? Do farewells allow us to order experiences according to the degree of impact that grief has? Or is the relative importance of what we leave behind not always related to the intensity of that grief?

-Sometimes, goodbyes allow us to see clearly what we leave behind and appreciate and evaluate it. But most of the time we need more distance, and saying goodbye is just the beginning of a long process of reaffirming what we left behind. It depends on what kind of farewell it is, one that ends or one that also begins something, one that is imposed on us or one that we choose to have, a painful one or a liberating one. There are many types of farewells, just like colors.



– Is there a cumulative effect in the idea of ​​a goodbye? When we process grief, do we resignify other losses and other significant endings?

-A goodbye and above all a sad goodbye can make us remember previous goodbyes and also previous sad goodbyes. But it doesn’t have to be that way necessarily, there are also farewells in which you only look forward.

-Primo Levi once said, referring to what happened in Auschwitz, that “perhaps what happened should not be understood, because that understanding is almost a justification.” Is understanding so close to justifying or does understanding allow one to avoid repeating what is rejected?

– Understanding leads to the temptation to apologize, rather than justify. The temptation to apologize -there’s a saying”tout comprehend c’est tout pardonner“(it can be endured, it can be resisted). And it is certainly not a reason to give up understanding. How are we supposed to learn about the fate of people, institutions and the course of history if we do not understand them?

