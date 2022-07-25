Sofía Vergara is inspired by Karol G and now has blue hair | u-channel

Katia Trevino

The actress showed off her new look on social media.

Sofia Vergara She is one of the famous ones who is true to her style and rarely changes her style. lookbut now he shocked his followers by being seen with a blue hair color, which was inspired by Karol G.

The ‘Modern family’ actress took a selfie in the mirror wearing a pink bikini with which she managed to show off a great body, as well as her new image.

“Inspired”, wrote the famous at the bottom of the publication and added three emojis of hearts in blue.

It is unknown if this new hair color was obtained thanks to a dye, or if it is a wig. Although it could also be the product of a filter. Whether real or not, it suits him very well, what do you think?

Fans loved it and left comments praising her hair. but also how young he looks at 49 years old. Many told him that they are surprised by how it is preserved and more so with this color that, without a doubt, looks very similar to the interpreter of “Bichota”.

“It’s definitely your color”, “That hair is everything”, “This is proof that everything looks good on you”, “Great image”, “How beautiful”, “You look amazing with every color”“Beautiful”, were just some of the messages left to the Colombian artist

Currently, Sofía Vergara is working with the reggaeton singer, Karol G, in a new Netflix series which will tell the story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug trafficker murdered in Medellín.

On March 20, she posted a photo of herself at a restaurant with the rest of the cast. alberto war, Paulina Davila, Juliteth Restrepo Y Christian Tappan are some of the actors involved in this project.

“Last night celebrating this cast that I love,” wrote the artist along with the hashtag “Griselda.”