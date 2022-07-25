Six trends in haircuts and coloring for this summer that the ‘celebrities’ are already wearing

The celebrities are on the hunt for hairstyle changes in 2022. One of the first to take the step was the actress Millie Bobby Brown (18 years old), who decided to wear a flappy bob to start the year. However, the actress caused a sensation in many celebrities and it is already a highly demanded haircut in hairdressers. Yes nicole scherzinger (44) has opted for a Bob short, follows closely Zendaya (25), who revealed his look wet bob at an HBO event for the series euphoria.

But they are not the only ones who have opted for a change of haircut and color. The last to go through the hairdresser with scissors? Phoebe Dynevor (27). the actress of The Bridgertons He showed off his new Birkin bangs accompanied by a dark brown on his Instagram account. At the forefront of glamor, this cut returns this year to the heads of many celebrities and seems the ideal cut for this summer. Without a doubt, a bet that will refresh any look.

1. Bella Hadid’s ‘Birkin’ bangs

After causing a sensation on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid (25) now shows a short fringe birkin on Instagram, one of the most appropriate haircut changes for a fresh and sophisticated look in summer. Very close to the bottleneck, but denser, the spirit of the 70’s birkin bang is the right fringe to adopt this season.

what did you sew the bangs on birkin? It’s about a straight, slightly parted bangs, the strands of which start from the top of the head and fall over the eyebrows, which are barely separated in the center to give a -very slight- curtain effect. Particularly flattering for wide foreheads, this fringe also has the remarkable advantage of enlarging the look.

[El secreto de Bella Hadid y Kendall Jenner para los ‘bad-hair days’ (que también hacen viral las ‘influencers’)]

Bella Hadid.

Social networks

2. Kaia Gerber’s curtain bangs

When they are well cut, they flatter all faces. Curtain bangs create a look that can be worn by all face shapes and hair textures. They are an easy way to elegantly frame the complexion when the rest of the hair is up, or even enhance loose hairstyles with a low cut. The ultimate solution a bad hair day.

The long curtain fringe is the best option for this summer. It is long enough to be removed from the face whenever you want and blow-dried for special occasions. Also, It has the ability to stylize the face and sweeten the features. It is proven that it is a fringe that suits all faces and Kaia Gerber (20) knows it. It looks great with your hair down or up, a very versatile fringe to face the heat this summer.

3. Gigi Hadid’s ‘baby’ braids

Seen in Gigi Hadid (27) At the Altuzarra Spring-Summer 2022 show, baby braids are now on everyone’s head celebrities: since Dua Lipa (26) up haley bieber (25) going through Ariana Grande (29), all have adopted this bohemian hairstyle. The idea? Braid only the two strands to frame the face. A styling in the purest style of the 90s, a decade that has been inspiring hair trends for several months.

4. Gray hair embraces the hair in all hairstyles

In the past, a female star with gray hair was a rare sight on the red carpet. Now, many are making it a focal point of their look, embracing silver with confidence and style. The actress Andie McDowell (64) has assumed an enviable new confidence on the red carpet with her curly hair with silver undertones through the technique Gray BlendingThe wicks balayage for gray hair. Other actresses of the stature of meryl streep (73) or the very jane fonda (84) They show off a great haircut where gray hair is the protagonist.

5. Sun-kissed manes

The wicks babylights combined with the balayage technique, they are here to stay. The idea is to reproduce those blond locks that the sun lightens in summer, impregnating the color in long hair, but also in short hair. Blondes are the winning coloration in shades of honey, caramel and Nordic white.

[Mechas balayage y babylights: todo sobre la coloración que seguirá de moda este verano]

More modern than the classic locks, the highlights babylights They consist of lightening fine strands throughout the hair, to give a touch of light and luminosity. The advantage of this type of highlights is to create a true illusion of volume in the hair, thanks to the different reflections that this technique provides. Jennifer Aniston (53) or margot robbie (32) are some celebrities who have jumped on this trend by combining babylights with balayage highlights alternating painterly strands with thinner highlights for a truly multidimensional effect.

6. Jennifer Lopez’s face-framing highlights

This type of highlights are an evolution of hair contouring. It is the coloring technique to frame the face faster, in an infallible and trending way to emphasize facial features. They are from the 90’sbut they have undergone an avant-garde update leaving behind those thick locks of the Spice Girls.

Jennifer Lopez (52) or Sarah Jessica Parker (57) are some familiar faces that have not been able to resist the instant rejuvenating effect provided by highlights face frame. In fact, they are also known as anti-aging highlights. Now renewed and with subtle and elegant airs, the coloring technique face frame she was already worn by pop divas of the time by dyeing her front locks: from victoria beckham (48) and Geri Halliwell (49) to Jennifer Aniston. The nineties highlights return to frame her face in a single gesture.

