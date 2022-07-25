Shark week 2022 on Discovery Channel from 25 to 31 July

Lor sharkthe master of the oceans, one of the most feared animals ever, returns to the protagonist of the Shark Week. A special week, entirely dedicated to the shark, broadcast on Discovery Channel – on Sky channel 405 – and available in streaming on discovery +. The appointment is for Monday 25 July at 9 pm and it will go on until Sunday 31. To accompany viewers through this new journey will be a legend of the cinema: Dwayne Johnson, “The rock”.

Shark week 2022 on Discovery Channel

Discovery’s summer event lands in Italy and for the new edition offers a series of specials entirely dedicated to the most fascinating and dangerous creature of the seas. Let’s start Monday 25 July with We, victims of a shark: the story. The documentary gives a voice to some survivors of shark attacks, who will tell their experience and explain how they got through it. Immediately after, the continuation from the title We, victims of a shark: survivors 2.

Tuesday 26 in the early evening he arrives The mystery of the black demon. The main character is a shark over 15 meters in lengthcalled El Demonio Negro. It wanders in the waters of Mexico, more precisely in the Baja peninsula. To find out more about this “singular” creature, Forrest Galante will go to search for answers on the spot.

In the kingdom of the white shark: the return is the title of the documentary that will air Wednesday 27 July, also in prime time on the Discovery Channel. In this case, images of a great white shark will be shown, taken by Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne, on the occasion of a past mission.

There Shark week 2022 goes on Thursday 28 July with Bahamas: the great hammerhead shark. The researchers will travel to the Andros archipelago in search of hammerhead sharks. Furthermore, the tale will expand to introduce a legend about an unknown creature. Legend that, perhaps, will help locate sharks.

TV programming between documentaries and specials

Friday 29th July it’s the turn of Great white shark vs. Kraken: the challenge. At the center of the new special, an inextricable mystery is happening in the waters of the island of Guadalupe and which has already alerted scholars and onlookers. For some time, they have been circulating photos of white sharks, showing unusual scars. Scholars have determined that they could be caused by giant squid attacks. Therefore, in this special, a team of experts analyzes the behavior of the two marine species, to understand who would win in the event of a collision.

Saturday 30th July he arrives Escape of the white sharkwith Dr Craig O’Connell, Madison Stewart and Andy Casagrande. The three are at the head of an expedition, aimed at studying the behavior of sharks, to understand where their aggression comes from. They will also do this by analyzing the Blob, or the anomaly of the water temperature in the North Pacific Ocean, 4 degrees Celsius above the average. The goal is to relate shark behavior to overheating. Can a cause-effect relationship be hypothesized?

There Shark week 2022 ends Sunday 31 July with Cape Cod, the promontory of fear. At the center of the special, the Massachusettes peninsula, a land of attacks by sharks, even on the shore. Dr Craig O’Connell and Mark Rackley will try to explain the cause of such violence.

Dwayne Johnson “The rock”, Master of ceremonies

To introduce the Shark week 2022 is Dwayne Johnson, “The rock” for fans. “My grandfather always told me: remember who you are, always remember where you come from”, he says in the short ironic video also posted on Instagram. «Be humble, hungry. Also remember that everything begins and ends with the ocean. Never turn your back on the ocean», He continues, before being” eaten “by a shark.

Johnson’s bond with sharks is very strong and has its roots in his origins. “I’m half black, half Samoan. With Shark week I take this opportunity to underline the importance that my culture gives to sharks “. According to the Samoan tradition, in fact, sharks are considered aumakuaor rather of the mandates from the ancestors as a sign of protection.

The program has been on the air since 1988 and is broadcast in over 70 countries. Although at first it did not have a conductor, over the years the format has transformed and has included a landlord. The rock arrives in 2022 and succeeds the American host Josh Gates, host in 2020 and 2021. Unlike his predecessors, however, it is about a completely new role: that of Master of ceremonies. In these new guises, Johnson will open and close each episodeas well as telling some anecdotes that link him to the protagonists of the week.

