Shakira fans call J Balvin “misginous”

DFor some time now, there are rumors of a possible enmity between J Balvin Y Shakira, two of the most important Colombian artists of recent years. Well, far from denying it, a publication by the singer has set off all the alarms taking advantage of thel Day of Colombia. In addition, both have never collaborated together.

It happened in 2020, in the middle of an interview with J Balvin and there the Colombian made fun of his compatriot. She was not alone, moreover, because she was accompanied by artists such as Black Eyed Peas, Will.i.am and Maluma.

2020, the first ‘recadito’ from Balvin to Shakira

The interviewer asked Will.i.am With whom did he have to be “more flexible”, with José (J Balvin) or Maluma. “I was more flexible with Shakira,” the American said, referring to how professional Shakira was. oh, J Balvin let out a laugh and did not stop.

Maluma stepped in and tried to mediate, “Dude, that’s not funny at all,” but Balvin He kept laughing: “I’ve never worked with Shakira… I guess that’s how it should be and you guys, what do you have to say about it?” Argued the Colombian.

J Balvin did not include Shakira in a video of Colombia Day

fans of Shakira they revived that debate again and mercilessly attacked J Balvin, for not including the artist in a video that he uploaded to his social networks on July 20 on the occasion of the Day of Colombia. The figures that appear are, among others, James Rodríguez, Mariana Pajn, Sofa Vergara, Karol G and Maluma.

“Colombia is not just any country, it’s my country and only here do these things happen. The time a Colombian taught the world about geography or when we told the world that you don’t pedal with your legs, but with your heart. When in Medellin It was picked by a Bichota, a boss. When everyone was talking about envy and we turned it into friendship“, is heard in the video.

He also talked about his performance in the superbowl with Jennifer Lopezbut he forgets that in that scenario he was also Shakira. People took notice and began to criticize him on social media.

The accusations of machismo by J Balvin have been noted: “Well, until when will J Balvin continue to envy the successit hurts that Shakira still relevant after so many years? At the Super Bowl she was the hostess and he was just filler to no avail.”