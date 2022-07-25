Selena Gomez dances all night in a white dress as she celebrates her 30th birthday with her friends

Selena Gomez had a lot of fun dancing and socializing with her friends as she celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend.

However, the singer and actress chose to allow her friends to share the fun on their social media accounts, as she chose to keep it to herself.

The Spring Breakers star looked beaming with photos and videos posted on Instagram Saturday that showed her in a gorgeous cream-colored dress lined with feathers.

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Selena Gomez surprised in a cream sequin dress with feather skirt as she shared her 30th birthday party with her friends over the weekend

Selena went from ear to ear in a fun shot posted by Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad.

Her dress was embellished with sparkling sequins and the sleeveless sack dress was decorated with a long collar.

The elegant ensemble is enlivened by the soft white feathers lining the skirt.

Selena wore her dark hair tied back and spread over her shoulders, highlighting her modest sized earrings and stunning makeup.

Laughs: In a video posted to Tividad’s Instagram Stories, Selena closed her eyes and danced slowly with just her arms, before becoming seemingly shy and bursting into a chuckle.

Although many attendees shared photos and videos from bash online, Selena was primarily a puzzle.

Pop star Camila Cabello posted a cute photo of a cake with Barney’s childhood photo of Selena printed on it.

He wrote: “I love ub **** selenagomez Happy bday”, although it was not clear if he had attended the party.

The event featured stunning black and white photos of the guests, and several friends posted beautiful photos of Selena taken for the party.

Among those present was Francia Raisa, the benign friend of the star of The Wizards of Waverly Place, who donated one of her kidneys to Selena, who suffers from SLE.

Francia looked gorgeous in a tight black lace dress that barely covered her chest.

She highlighted the group hugging mirror selfies with some of her friends.

Selena has already spent some time with her good friend Taylor Swift over the weekend, though she apparently didn’t join the festivities.

The birthday girl’s 338 million followers on Instagram took a look at her birthday dinner with adorable photos of the two cuddling together at their table.

MIA: Selena barely appeared in the content posted by her friends, although many shared her lovely black and white photos of the evening.

The former Disney Channel star showed off a chic white dress for a Topanga stop at the Inn of the Seventh Ray with Taylor, according to Solo JaredE for another birthday dinner in Malibu at the famed Japanese restaurant Nobu.

One photo showed the two pop stars laughing as Swift dropped her thumb as the former Disney star sat with a gift wrapped in her lap.

“30, fiery and worthy,” Gomez exclaimed in the caption.

In another Instagram photo, the Only Murders In The Building star has her left arm around Swift’s neck as the Evrmore star throws three fingers with one hand and a zero with the other hand to represent her friend. 30 years.

For an added touch, Swift playfully mimics the gorgeous look on her face, eliciting a smile from the birthday girl.

In a third photo, the camera framing is closer to the dynamic duo as Swift releases another “three” and a “zero” with her hands, along with another stunning look on her face.

Old Colleagues: Earlier this weekend, Selena celebrated her 30th birthday having dinner with her good friend Taylor Swift.

Funny: Taylor raised “three” and “zero” with her hands to celebrate her birthday

The two ladies, friends for over 14 years, brought the A game when it came to their party night fashion choices.

Gomez looked angelic in a white mini dress with subtle flounces and a bell-shaped design.

She also wore a pair of black heels and curled her raven hair down her face into a bun, apart from a few strands of hair she had left hanging from the frame of her face.

Swift, 32, wore a more rustic look with a red plaid dress with a plunging neckline.

Like her friend, she pulled her blonde locks into a bun while continuing to rock her front bangs.

Droppin ‘last 3-0: Wearing a country-style red dress, singer Lover, 32, gets cute and reminds fans of Gomez that she turned 30 with her own hands, even though she had to wear it again after confused the order

“Selena and Taylor looked so beautiful at parties,” said an onlooker at the Christmas dinner restaurant.

In a recent interview, The Heart Wants What It Wants star revealed that she turned 30.

She said: “I’m happy to get old.” The Hollywood reporter. I find that my tolerance for any kind of discomfort, usually disrespect or something else, even just useless stuff, I feel very happy that you don’t control me anymore.

Grand Prairie, Texas added, “My feelings are my feelings and I’m allowed to have them but I want to have them. But I’m throwing a party because I was like, ‘You know?’ “All my friends at home are married and have kids, so I’m going to have my party.”