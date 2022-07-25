Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday with BFF Taylor Swift

An important birthday with an important friend. Indeed, a real BFF. Selena Gomez last July 22 he celebrated his 30th birthday together with Taylor Swift.

The singer and actress celebrated the occasion with a dinner attended by numerous people and among the guests of honor was also Taylor Swift, with whom Selena has shared a special friendship for several years.

The two stars shared their reunion with the world by posting some photos on social media. La Gomez on Instagram has published a couple of nice shots in which he is with the Swift, accompanied by the words: “30, nerdy and worthy“, that is “30-year-old, nerdy and deserving“. At the time of writing, the post has received nearly 10 million appreciative hearts.

Their friendship, renamed by fans “Taylena”, Was born in 2008, when they both went out for a few months with a member of Jonas Brothers: at the time Selena Gomez was dating Nick Jonasnow married to Priyanka Choprawhile Taylor Swift was seen with Joe Jonascurrent husband of Sophie Turner.

In this regard, in an interview released in 2017 to KISS FM UKSelena said: “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was great, because she was the typical girl with the curly hair, the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was an up and coming singer. We liked each other immediately. It was definitely the best thing we got from those relationships“.

Since then, the two pop stars have supported each other on various occasions and their new reunion confirms that their friendship is stronger than ever.

ph: getty images






















