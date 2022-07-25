Ryanair, Iberia or Vueling carry-on baggage requirements

On vacation, traffic at airports increases considerably. But before catching a plane, you have to take into account the advantages carry only hand luggage. And it is that, with this option, not only is it cheaper to travel, but a lot of waiting time is saved both at the departure and arrival of the destination.

However, it is important to know the possibilities offered by the main economic companies, since they are the ones that determine the measurements and weight of the luggage that the traveler can take on the plane without checking in. Next, discover the options offered by Ryanair, Iberia or Vueling .

Hand luggage on Ryanair

Ireland’s most popular low-cost airline, Ryanair, offers two cabin baggage options:

The basic rate includes one small piece of carry-on baggage up to 40 x 20 x 25 centimeters (no additional baggage for infants traveling on their parent’s lap).

includes one small piece of carry-on baggage up to 40 x 20 x 25 centimeters (no additional baggage for infants traveling on their parent’s lap). The ‘Priority & 2 Pieces of Hand Luggage’ option allows you to take on board a small bag and an additional luggage of 10 kilos and 55 x 40 x 20 centimeters. In addition, this service allows packages to enter the plane first. The price varies between 8 and 35 euros and is non-refundable.

Hand luggage in Iberia

Iberia It allows you to carry a bag, backpack or suitcase that does not exceed a maximum of 40 x 30 x 15 centimeters and must be placed in the lower part of the front seat. Likewise, another piece can be transported to place it in the upper compartments of the plane, although it must comply with the maximum measurements, which are: 56 x 40 x 25 centimeters.

In this way, the company allows its travelers to take two bags onto the plane as long as they meet the aforementioned requirements.

Hand luggage on Vueling

With Vueling You can take a small bag under the seat of 40 x 20 x 30 centimeters (maximum) for free, as well as purchases made at the airport. Of course, everything must fit under the front seat.

All customers with the ‘Optima’, ‘Family’ and ‘TimeFlex’ fares may only carry a second piece of hand luggage in the cabin of a maximum of 10 kilos and 55 x 40 x 20 centimeters.

At the same time, premium customerswith special needs or those traveling with a baby, can also take one piece of hand luggage in the cabin, at no additional cost, in addition to the hand bag, whatever their fare.