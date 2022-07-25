Ryan Gosling He started his acting career when he was very young (first he was a Disney kid), so he had to grow up in the industry and that led him to learn many things.

Over the years, Gosling he was taking on different and more mature projects, and also had an interesting style evolution, with which he has now become one of the best dressed men, who also has an accessible style that is easy to imitate, even if you are not a celebrity attending the premiere of his new movie.

The Canadian-born actor doesn’t usually appear in public much, but when he does, he does it with all the style in the world, proving that a suit can be very creative and interesting, and that you don’t need to hang on to every new trend to look perfect. modern and much more handsome.

the actor of The Gray Man and the new movie Barbie he’s apparently a sucker for a good jacket, and he’s worn a few classic ones that every man who likes to dress well should consider owning.

Ryan Gosling and the 5 jackets to look more handsome at 30+

The Harrington Jacket

harington jacket Raymond Hall via Getty Images

I have already worn this jacket. james dean in the film rebel without a cause, where he appeared with a red version that is one of the most famous in the history of cinema. The Harrington style is classic and has been around for years, and the upside is that it can be a bit more formal if you need to.

Gosling updates it and makes it more interesting by choosing a small, sophisticated print, which is eye-catching without being over the top and helps you elevate an otherwise too basic or plain outfit.

A classic blue blazer