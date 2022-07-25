Ryan Gosling: a difficult childhood, his greatest frustration and the search for his place in Hollywood

Ryan Gosling He escapes from the covers and it is difficult to find a guiding line in his projects. It can be a musical, an action movie, a comedy, a drama or even a gangster piece, The 41-year-old Canadian walks through the auteur cinema as well as through the great Hollywood tanks with remarkable ease. For this reason, we review his career, his missteps, and his word exclusively for THE NATION, regarding your new project, the gray man.

Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake as kids on the Mickey Mouse Club show

On November 12, 1980, little Ryan Gosling was born in Ontario, Canada. . His father was a salesman and his mother was his secretary, and although his family was Mormon, the future actor recalls that he was not interested in practicing these beliefs: “I was not Mormon, my parents were. My mother was very astute, she told me that this religion was an option, but not the only one, and that I had to find my own truth”. However, the importance that his family gave to religious worship allowed the boy to develop an exhibition with which he felt comfortable, as he once recalled: “There was something good about going to church and socializing so much being so boy. Having to pray in public, greet large people, speak before small crowds, sing in chapels, and many similar things. Some of that always stayed with me.”

When Gosling was thirteen, his parents divorced, a situation that affected him deeply. The boy lived permanently with his mother and his older sister, Mandi Gosling, who became his main supporter and confidant. But the anguish that the little boy was going through, was transferred to his behavior at school and he soon earned the nickname “problem boy”. In addition, his love for Dick Tracy and Rambo led him to pretend to solve all their problems by punching them (even once, inspired by the character of Stallone, surprised several when he took a butcher knife from his backpack). And as his reputation as a “problem kid” only grew, he found an unexpected place of belonging at a popular kids’ club.

Since he was a child, he knew that he wanted to be an actor and that led him to try his luck in different castings. Ryan was not afraid of the public and firm in his decision, he was encouraged to appear for a test for the children’s television show, mickey mouse club. In this way, the little boy who was a real earthquake at school, got into the house of the friendliest mouse in the world.

mickey mouse club it was a real school for Gosling. Not only because he was able to take his first steps as a professional actor, but because he met other names that would be key not only in his life, but also in the industry in general. Being a preteen Gosling shared screen with Justin Timberlake Y Britney Spears. In fact, she had a great friendship with Timberlake, to the point that her mother became Gosling’s legal guardian, when her mother had to return to Canada. . On the flip side of that success, his attitude at school only got worse. “I tried very hard, but I couldn’t remember what the teachers taught,” the actor confessed about that period and added: “It was very difficult for me to learn things that for the rest were the simplest and that’s why they took me to classes of special education”.

As the months passed, what began almost as a game, gave rise to a career of sustained continuity. After two years in mickey mouse clubbetween 1993 and 1995, Gosling began a television path that led him to make fiction in other programs such as Are You Afraid of the Dark?, The Adventures of Shirley Holmes Y Ready or Not, among others. In 1998 she received the possibility of a leading role, in the series Young Hercules, in which he played the hero of the title, throughout fifty episodes. In this way, at the end of the nineties, his face was well known on the small screen, and as usual, the jump to the cinema was his next goal.

To invoke the name of Ryan Gosling is to think of Diary of a passion the film that in 2004, catapulted him to fame. But before he got there, there was a path that several times eluded him. After two small roles, in 2001 he starred in The Believer, where he played a Jewish boy who begins to serve in neo-Nazi ranks. The film received good reviews, but it was far from being a box office success, a path similar to that of some of his subsequent pieces, such as deadly calculation either leland’s crime. Around that time, Ryan had some prominence in different media when his brief affair with Sandra Bullock her castmate in deadly calculationand with whom he was in a relationship for a year. As far as his professional career was concerned, Gosling did not lose his enthusiasm and was eagerly looking for that project that would confirm him as a rising name in Hollywood.

Diary of a passion came to theaters with the leading role of Gosling, along with an actress who was beginning to gain fame, Rachel McAdams. That moving love story made a deep impression on the public, which made this film one of the great hits of 2004. But the arrival of the actor to the project was not so simple. The director responsible for the feature film, Nick Cassaveteswas looking for the ideal Noah and while some were shuffling George Clooney as the best candidate, Ryan’s appearance changed everything. The director did not hesitate for a second: that interpreter who was far from fame, presented himself as the ideal actor for the project. “When I told the producers that I wanted to hire Ryan for the central role, they looked at me as if he had said something outrageous,” Cassavetes acknowledged on one occasion. For his part, Gosling did not see himself in that role either: “When I read the script I thought that no one could be less suitable than me for that character.”

Against all odds, the reality of the film ended up being very different. Ryan and Rachel had unbeatable chemistry on screen and the film was a total triumph. And although the protagonists recognized on several occasions that during the filming they got along badly, some time later the situation took a turn and they made their love bond official (a courtship that lasted until 2009).

From Diary of a passionGosling began to be a frequent face on the big screen and the public looked forward to his new films. . Thus began a string of films that were well received, as happened with Lars and the real girl, Blue Valentine, or state secrets. To a large extent, they were medium-scale projects, which had a presence in Hollywood, but without being tanks that monopolized the theaters. The actor tried to work in pieces that challenged him under the orders of directors who had an authorial look.

Peter Jackson, the director Gosling couldn’t work with

And a project of Peter Jacksonwhich led him to make a great sacrifice, but which led to a bitter experience. The maker of The Lord of the ringsI was putting together the cast for From my heavena drama about a murdered young woman, who from the afterlife has the possibility of observing how life continues after her death.

Gosling wanted to play the father of the protagonist and managed to get in the cast, but then he was fired, as he revealed in a note : “When I was hired I weighed 70 kilos and when I showed up to film I had increased to 95 kilos. And the truth is that the production and I had a very different idea regarding what my character should look like. I really thought that this man must weigh almost two hundred kilos, I believed in that idea and I was excited to do this work. When I showed up on set, they said, ‘You look terrible!’ and I thought that was a compliment, but it wasn’t and I got fired. After that, I was left very overweight and without my job.” It was a terrible time for Gosling, leading him to retire from acting for three years. and to rethink his craft as he once commented: “It’s hard to play a real person, when you spend your time traveling on jets. I needed to experience real life again.”

Eventually, the actor got back into the running and in 2011, he starred in one of his most emblematic titles. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, Drive tells the story of a skilled driver, who gets caught up in a dangerous plot. The director’s gaze shone through a sober staging, which allowed Gosling to explore the logic of a taciturn character. It was not a film of great explosions, but of a calm action that made an impact from its elegance.

After the success of DriveGosling participated in films with disparate results going through The Place Beyond the Pines (where he met his current partner, Eve Mendes), the big bet (in which he shared the screen with his admired Steve Carell), La La Land, and finally, what is perhaps his best film, two dangerous guys. His directorial debut with The Lost River received very negative reviews, an experience that pushed him into a professional crisis, from which it took him time to recover. And in 2018, after starring first-man, decided to take a new break from the cinema. Together with his wife Eva Mendes, who was virtually retired, he walked away from the sets to reflect on the future direction of his career.

“All your life, you hear a lot about what it means to have children and all those clichés are true,” Gosling said in an interview, regarding how he felt about fatherhood and the bond with his daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. Family life made the actor very happy, but his desire to be on screen again led him to put an end to that four-year break. Thus, Ryan starred the gray man, the ambitious feature film produced by Netflixrun by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.

In this new action film, Gosling plays Sierra Six, a CIA agent who decides to go against his superior, a character about which he thinks: “It was an interesting role because I felt that it was someone who never had any romantic idea regarding being a spy, it was not what he wanted for his life, nor did he have any illusions about it. For him, it is a job and nothing more than that, and his desire is to retire as soon as he has the opportunity. That was very interesting for me to play and it was fun to put him under all those extreme situations because in many ways, he is an ordinary character, who I always felt very close to, as I wish the audience felt too.”

With the gray man as his great return to fiction and with great expectations regarding his version of Ken in the film by BarbieRyan Gosling continues to make his way in Hollywood with his own stamp, through characters that always seem to escape from the obvious boxes for his career.