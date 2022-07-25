Review of Thor: Love and Thunder, by Taika Waititi

Thor: Love and Thunder It is the second Marvel Studios proposal of the year, in the cinematographic field. A few months after the premiere of the second part of Doctor Strangewe come across the fourth installment of the norse god (first Marvel superhero to get more than three movies). he stars Chris Hemsworth, but not alone this time. the renowned actress Natalie Portman returns to the house of ideas to play again Jane Foster (Mighty Thor). They are also accompanied by one of the main dishes of the film: Christian Bale as Gorr. oh and Taika Waititi directs again. The latter will not go unnoticed.. It premieres on July 8 of 2022 in Spanish cinemas. You can read HERE another review by Cinematopsail of this movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder review ‘

Data sheet

Title: Thor: Love and Thunder

Original title: Thor: Love and Thunder

Distribution:

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Natalie Portmann (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor)

Christian bale (Gorr the butcher of gods)

Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie)

Taika Waititi (Korg)

Jaime Alexander (siff)

Russell Crowe (Zeus)

Chris Pratt (star lord)

Year: 2022

Duration: 120 minutes

Country: USA

Address: Taika Waititi

Script: Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. (Comic: Jason Aaron)

Music: Michael Giacchino

Photography: Barry Idoin

Gender: Action. Comedy

Distribution: Disney Spain

Trailer for ‘ Thor: Love and Thunder ‘

synopsis of ‘ Thor: Love and Thunder ‘

The God of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey that is unlike anything he has faced so far: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), from Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. (Marvel Studios Spain)

Do we allow everything to Marvel?

It is a fact that with each Marvel release, positive comments abound. This is due to the fame and recognition (fully deserved) that the production company has created for years, who have turned their characters into money and fans. The evolution of his superhero cinema has increased over time, even reaching directors more authors in recent years, as Chloé Zhao, James Gunn, Sam Raimiand of course, Taika Waititi.

Such was the success of Thor: Ragnarök, that Marvel has relied on Waititi for another classic Thor adventure. Yes ragnarok it was a face lift for the character, and a relief for an exhausted Hemsworthgenerated an unprecedented division in the fans, without knowledge of Taika Waititi’s cinema.

In this installment, fans already knew what they were going to find. The problem lies in his script, very much in line with the director, even crossing more barriers than ragnarok. Waititi I had total freedom with the character of Thor, and you can like it more or like it less, but they can’t be allowed depending on what things.

The script has a myriad of problems. without going into the excessive humor, which doesn’t work on many of the bows. The inconsistencies of Thor: Love and Thunder come from the same character treatment, gigantic script holesa rhythm that works worse than in ragnarok... Despite everything, it seems that we always allow Marvel everything.

Without Natalie Portman and Christian Bale…

And the thing is, that really Marvel doesn’t have bad movies, never quite. The film has very interesting points, and that the spectators wanted to see. When Christian Bale, method actor and very selective with his roles, “signed” for the fourth installment of Thor, we were all surprised. It could be due to Waititi’s good reputation, winner of an Oscar for JojoRabbit, or why the story would really have a great role for the villainous Gorr, butcher of gods.

It was true. The paper of Christian Bale as Gorr is the film’s first highlight. Bale plays, without exaggeration, one of the most interesting and well-crafted Marvel villains we’ve ever seen. intimidating as himself Thanos. Despite this, I still think that a better script, and in general, a better movie, would have helped its development. At that point, the palm takes it the long-awaited return of Natalie Portman, the Mighty Thor.

We knew that the combination of comedy and drama was a point explored previously (and very well) by Waititi, also in jojo rabbit So, there was hope in treating Mighty Thor and her cancer. Natalie Portman, as we are used to, he’s amazing in the movie. Definitely, the best and most interesting thing is his bow. It leaves you wanting to see much more of her, even putting Hemsworth’s arc asidethat we don’t know where he would have gone without these two additions.

Although Portman is excellent, it is obvious that, with another director, the jason aaron comic book story it could have been explored in a much more faithful, epic, and melodramatic way. I will not be the one to question the great Taika, but it is very remarkable that, in this story, humor and drama do not go well together. Although we get to “buy” with very good moments, the Foster–Thor relationshipthe feeling is what We have only been able to see the packaging.

More “Thunder” than “Love”

Thor: Love and Thunder It’s a constant up and down. Very good points, and very bad points. It is paradoxical that most of his low points, match the comedy, the strong point of its director. Thor’s very “Thunder” jokes, with his hammer and his axe, are repetitive ad nauseam.

Yes indeed, Taika Waititi is a recognized fan of Guns N’ Roses, and it is very clear to us when we see the film. It has hits like Sweet Child O’Mine (which we had seen in the trailer), Paradise City, November Rain or, best used in the film, Welcome to the Jungle. With this Thor more attached to rock and the eighties, it works like a shot, much more next to the Guardians of the Galaxy.

And finally, without doing any kind of spoilers, the end also remains as a low point of the film. In general, Marvel takes films in this fourth phase that We don’t know which way it’s going to go. I don’t know very well where the ship sails. Above all, with some decisions made in this film, and aggravated with its second post-credits.

Conclusions of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Nonetheless, Thor: Love and Thunder It is the best god of thunder movie (till the date). It seems that the adventures of Thor can go on until “Thor” Hemsworth and Waititi tire of it. The most entertaining movie of the entire Thor filmography, beating “Ragnarok”and his two previous films. We are left with Christian Bale as Gorrand above all, with Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thorwhich make the movie much more interesting. With Taika or despite Taikathe stories of the Norse god are still in form.