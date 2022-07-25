Results WWE Sunday Stunner Supershow July 24, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held a new house show from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. The superstars of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW starred in this day, which featured eight matches including the central event starring Seth Rollins and Riddle. Here are the most outstanding results.



Results WWE Supershow July 24, 2022

– AJ Styles defeated The Miz.

– Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were involved in the moments after the fight.

– GUNTHER defeated Ricochet to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Bianca Belair defeated Carmella, Becky Lynch and Asuka to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.

– The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) defeated the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) to retain the unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

– Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey by disqualification after interference from Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Adam Pearce agrees to a tag team match.

– Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

– Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight which led the way tonight.

