Preview WWE Monday Night Raw July 25, 2022

USA Network will air the 1,522nd episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Monday, July 25, 2022 live from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw July 25, 2022

The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)



segments :

Logan Paul presents “Implausible”.

Rey Mysterio celebrates his 20th anniversary in WWE.

Roman Reigns makes his return to Monday Night Raw in the last week before SummerSlam.



WWE Raw schedules July 25, 2022

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of July 26): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early on July 26): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

