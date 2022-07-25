Popular musicians on screen: a biographical look from fiction

Second and final installment on the films that have taken up musicians of various genres populars, as an introduction to the next review about the Elvis movie.

multigeneric

The Hip-Hop universe has been captured in Letters explicit (StraightOuttaCompton, Gray, 2015), on the formation of NWA; Notorious (Tillman Jr., 2009) with JamalWoolard and Eminem’s self-referential, youelusively tulada 8 miles (Hanson, 2002). Also, rock sets were resumed in TheDirt (Tremain, 2019), about MötleyCrüe; My name is John Leon.no N (NowhereBoy, Taylor-Johnson, 2009), focused on the adolescence of the former Beatle and his difficult relationship with his aunt mimi; Control (Corbijn, 2007), recovering history of Joy Division, a band as important as it was brief, and its troubled vocalist Ian Curtis, embodied with full intension by Sam Riley.

Likewise, some well-known canas many as in the music of silence (Radford, 2017), where Antonio Banderas assumes himself as Bocelli; Tom Hiddleston did the same in Hank Williams, a voice to the drift (I Sawthe Light, Abraham, 2015), while the group TheFourSeasons were pictured in Jersey Boys: Chasing the Music (Eastwood, 2014); Freerace in Behind the Chandelier (Soderbergh, 2013) with Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in conflict couple plantive; Héctor Lavoe in The Singer (Ichaso, 2006), interprepared by Marc Anthony with all the necessary flavor, and Bobby Darin in Beyond the Sea (2004), Ke projectVin Spacey, who directs and stars as the vocalist.

For some years now, various figures of music have have seen portrayed on screen as noted in the compliant Rocketman (Fletcher, 2019), with Taron Egerton leaving everything in the interpretation; Hola (Hawk, 2018), about the life and transcendence of Blaze Foley (Ben Dickey), one of the legends of the movement known asmo Texas outlaw; Young Morrissey (Englandis Mine, Gill, 2017), reviewing the period prior to the formation of The Smiths with Jack Lowden in the title role; Love and compassion (Pohland, 2014) set his sights on the geniusBrian Wilson’s personality and his mental difficulties in two periods of his life, played by Paul Dano and John Cusack, while I Feel Good: The James Story Brown(GetOn Up, Taylor, 2014), walks through the transit ofyou unique showman assumed with full conviction energéethics by Chadwick Boseman.

André 3000 got into the skin of Hendrix in Jimi: AllIsbyMySide (Ridley, 2013), while Gainsbourg (life of a hero)(Sfar, 2010) proposes a tour of the famous French singer-songwriter (Eric Elmosnino) from the Nazi occupation in Paris, its absolute recognition in the sixties and after.Joaquin Phoenix and Rethat Witherspoon walked the tightrope of the relationshipromantic relationship between two renowned singers in JoHanny & June: Passion and Madness (Walkthe Line, Mangold, 2005); LastDays (Van Sant, 2005) with Michael Pitt in the role of a musician with a clear reference to Kurt Cobain, the challenge to capture on the screen the story of another musical figure long range on crests of the composition trajectories and Jammie Fox assuming the challenge -well ridden- of capturing on the screen the story of another long-standing musical figurecancel in Ray (Hackford, 2004).

Prominent jazz figures are present at the questioned Green Book (Farrelly, 2018), where it is presentedfeatures tour pianist Donald Shirley (Mahershala Ali) for the racist and deep south of the United States in the sixties; Django(Comar, 2017), with Reda Kateb in the role of the great guitarist fleeing from occupied Paris; in Miles Ahead (2015), exploring gaze of the great trompetista also embodied by Don Cheadle, who likewise directs; in Bornto Be Blue (Budreau, 2015), on the tourbulenta life of Chet Baker with EthanHawk in the leadgonic, especially in his return at the end of the sixties; in bird (Eastwood, 1988), with an impressive performance by Forest Whitaker in the role of the great Charlie Parker; Round midnight (Tavernier, 1986) features Dexter Gordon in the role of fictional saxophonist Dale Turner but based in Bud Powell and Lester Young, complete with a cameo from Scorsese and appearance of Hancock and Shorter as an accomplice.

While in another position and obliquely, take up the composers and performers to skirt about its trajectory without necessarily being a conventional biography, but rather an explorationtion to the character in question and his influence on the developmentroll of popular culture: there it is my story without me (I’mNotThere, Haynes, 2007) as an example, with everything and a parade of actors and actresses in Dylanesque style like Cate Blanchet, Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Richard Gere, Ben Wishaw, and Marcus Carl Franklin. We are all Bob Dylan and at the same time, nobody is.

