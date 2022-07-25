Piqué disputed during Real-Barcelona. And the “Shakira, Shakira” choir starts – VIDEO
The friendly in the USA between real Madrid And Barcelona it was a match complicated for Gerard Piqué. And certainly not for the fight that involved almost all the players on the pitch. The Spanish defender was targeted by the audience, who treaded on the powder separation with the singer Shakira. The central of Barcelona was inundated with whistles And insults every time he touched the ball. Furthermore, just before he came into contact with the ball, the chorus of spectators started, praising him by now. ex wife.
Pique probably did not expect such treatment. The Spaniard, however, did not consider with the nourished Latin American community present in Nevada and in general in the country. For them Shakira is a legend and Pique’s actions, which is he would repeatedly betrayeddid not like the audience present at theAllegiant Stadium from Paradise. Supporters of the Colombian singer have set up a fort dispute to defend your darling.
Abucheos in Piqué y gritos de Shakira, Shakira #BarcelonavsRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/ZZV9Sb3QxZ
