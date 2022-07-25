Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their honeymoon in Paris

At midnight on July 16th, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are secretly married with a small ceremony in Las Vegas, then announcing their choice in the following hours via the singer’s newsletter: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient . Twenty years of patience “. To celebrate such an important moment, the couple decided to treat yourself to a long honeymoon in Pariswhere she is spending sweet moments.

It’s possible that Paris isn’t the official honeymoon, as a source a AND! News, as Jennifer Lopez had to be in town on business. Despite this, the couple made it so, finding some time to spend together and with their respective children. These days, “Ben and JLo held hands and looked at each other adoringly,” the source told AND! Newsadding that even their children “seem to be best friends and they held hands, giggling. “

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – Paris Pierre SuuGetty Images

Joining the Bennifers on Jennifer Lopez’s birthday, who turned 53 on July 24, came: Emme and Max, the singer’s childrenand the daughters of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Violet (16 years) e Seraphina (13 years). The extended family shared fun moments by renting a boat that took them placidly on the waters of the Seine, enjoying the Parisian landscape from the river.

The Bennifers were also spotted visiting the Musée d’Orsay and the Elysee gardens, and there the couple “sneaked off for some alone time” for a kiss on a park bench when “they shared a few intimate minutes where it was very clear how much they were in love.” So between walks around the Louvre, lunches for couples and with children, the couple is enjoying the crowning of their love in the most romantic city ever. And, again quoting Jennifer Lopez: “Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things, and it is worth waiting for”. Signed “Ms. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

Jennifer Lopez and family – Paris Pierre SuuGetty Images

