Opening Day 4 2022Halftime

With a player sent off and several miraculous tackles, but finally the University Club Cougars managed to come out with a point Hidalgo Stadiumwhere he Pachuca pushed to the limit to take the victory, but could not beat the university students, who did everything to try to propose on the field of the runner-up. Everything ended with a 0-0.

The Tuzos from Pachuca they could not demonstrate the type of game that the coach likes William Almada, because over and over again they faced some Cougars who defended themselves with all possible claw.

Even, Pachuca scored a goal that seemed like the deserved lead in the game, but it was disallowed: Nico Ibanez had been the author, after finishing off a cross from the left with his head, but the VAR revealed that the play was out of place.

By Cougars Edward Salvio Y Gustavo del Prete did not make a difference and that the Toto Salvio He attempted a few long-distance shots, one of them deflected by Oscar Ustari. He was the youth Ruvalcaba who weighed more in favor of the university students, with plays for speed, but without giving a good center.

Cougars made use of the skill of his defenses, which again and again fought to avoid danger, from Paul Bennevendogoing by Nicholas Freirewho at 65 minutes made one of the game’s saving sweeps and thus avoided a center goal, although the ball grazed the post, generating anxiety in the university fans.

To make matters worse, about minute 84′ Adrian Aldrete was ejected for a strong tackle on the young man Jesus Hernandez; the referee brian gonzalez He had warned him, but the VAR showed the strong entrance of the Mexican and he had to go to the showers.

It was not the only expulsion in the game, because in added time, at 95 minutes, the central judge also expelled Luis Chavezwho swept over Ruvalcaba, in a strong kick to the Achilles heel of the footballer.

Cougars added his third tie of the Opening Tournament 2022has six points on his records; Pachuca remains with eight, missing the chance to take the lead.