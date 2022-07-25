Ode to the animalier costume: 10 pieces for the summer

The wildest and wildest of you will love the trend of swimwear for this year: theanimalier. On the beach you can see only that animal costumes: bikinis, trikinis and one-piece swimsuits with the most animal prints go crazy on the coasts of all of Italy (and beyond). We admired them on stars like Kendall Jenner And Aurora Ramazzottithey invaded the home of Instagram, now we want one too. From the more proposals basic and classy, ​​to those more fancy and even witty, here are the 10 animal costumes to choose your next purchase.