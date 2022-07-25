Ode to the animalier costume: 10 pieces for the summer
The wildest and wildest of you will love the trend of swimwear for this year: theanimalier. On the beach you can see only that animal costumes: bikinis, trikinis and one-piece swimsuits with the most animal prints go crazy on the coasts of all of Italy (and beyond). We admired them on stars like Kendall Jenner And Aurora Ramazzottithey invaded the home of Instagram, now we want one too. From the more proposals basic and classy, to those more fancy and even witty, here are the 10 animal costumes to choose your next purchase.
calzedonia.com
Calzedonia’s classic animalier
Let’s open the list with a costume classic but timeless at the very moment: that leopard print from Calzedonia. This two pieces it is an evergreen, with clean lines and a classy print. The detail hot is given by the Brazilian, who shows up with two laces starting from the front and ending at the back, at the hips. To combine with a style vintagecomplete with a straw hat, brown sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.
decathlon.it
The Decathlon one-piece swimsuit
Animal prints are worldwide, and the proof is that they have also arrived in sportsmen’s paradise: Decathlon. With his leopard swimsuit by colors fluo, the sporting goods store has hit the mark. This costume is perfect for those who demand it comfort, as well as style. And then, you can wear it on the beach or in gym: you will be the coolest at water aerobics.
Triangle zebra costume
yamamay.com
The fluo zebra bikini by Yamamay
This two-piece costume of Yamamay is the perfect representation of how the animalier can be young and fresh. The zebra is a mix of ice white and electric blue, and details like i laces they are in colors fluo and very lively. Top the lacing in life with crossover laces, a must for this year.
tezenis.com
Tezenis’ leopard-print trikini
This trikini it has practically everything: gods pastel colours contrasting but harmonious with each other, a slip leopard print black and white and a lace-up crossed with a retro taste. Classy and casual at the same time, this is the swimsuit to bet on if you want to appear elegant even on the beach, but glam and stylish at the same time.
tezenis.com
Tezenis python swimsuit
The animalier is not just leopard or zebra print: this swimsuit of the brand Tezenis is proof of that. The press is python, while the colors range from light blue to pink. A really interesting mix, to choose if you are fed up with the usual proposals. The crossed detail on the front and the openings on the sides make the model even more fancy.
tezenis.com
Tezenis’ shiny animalier bikini
The new collection of Tezenis seems to be dedicated almost exclusively toanimalier. And in this case, raise the bar by taking fashion to the next level: this leopard bikini it is something unique. Let’s start with the color, a lilac intense and charged (with a tan it is even more beautiful). Then, let’s dwell on the details: the animal print is entirely shiny, a super bright ton sur ton. How to resist so much charm, in a single bikini?
shein.com
Shein’s asymmetrical animalier
The Chinese fast fashion giant is full of interesting proposals. As for the combination of swimwear and animalier, this proposal seems to us the most original. It is a swimsuit stalked, from deep neckline and with laces on the waist. The extra touch is given byasymmetry of the print, present on only one side of the costume. Discreet and classy, this costume of Shein she can also be very sensual. Approved.
amazon.it
The one-piece swimsuit with Amazon cows
This costume on Amazon it is ideal for the most sparkling and self-deprecating of you. This is a classic one-piece swimsuit, but here the animalier has been taken all too seriously: the fabric features a print with cows and the spots typical of this animal! Definitely a choice originalto show off at the next pool party with friends to make everyone smile.
amazon.it
Amazon’s leopard-print bikini
Don’t worry, come on Amazon less demanding models are also found. Like this two-piece leopard printfrom the cut classy and glam. We can already imagine you, queen of the Savannah, walking proudly on the water’s edge wearing this pretty bikini girly. Nobody will be able to resist you.
alcott.eu
Alcott’s bon ton bikini
There simplicity, sometimes, it pays off. Especially when we are dealing with animal print costumes, which risk ending up on the vulgar. In this case, there is no danger: the bikini of Alcott has an allure bon ton and refined. It will be for the cut cleanor for i pastel coloursthe fact is that the final effect is really tasteful.
