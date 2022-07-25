Nope displaces Thor at the box office

Nope, Universal’s new horror film, opened atop the North American box office, beating the latest installment in Marvel’s Thor franchise with a gross of $44 million, according to provisional figures from industry watcher Exhibitor. Relations published on Sunday.

The film, which features a black family struggling to make ends meet on their California ranch, is the highly anticipated latest work from writer-director Jordan Peele, whose 2017 debut film Get Out received rave reviews. .

“This is a great opening for a horror movie,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Starring Get Out’s breakout performance, Daniel Kaluuya managed to push Thor: Love and Thunder into second place after the hit superhero movie spent two weeks at the top of the box office.

The action comedy starring a muscular Chris Hemsworth, who parodies himself as a space Viking who is still in love with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), grossed $22.1 million between Friday and Sunday. Around the world, it has admitted some 276 million.

Third place went to Minions 2: Once Upon a Gru. The latest installment in Universal’s Despicable Me animated franchise about reformed supervillain Gru and his yellow Minions grossed $17.7 million.

