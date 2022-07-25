Nope displaces Thor at the box office
Nope, Universal’s new horror film, opened atop the North American box office, beating the latest installment in Marvel’s Thor franchise with a gross of $44 million, according to provisional figures from industry watcher Exhibitor. Relations published on Sunday.
The film, which features a black family struggling to make ends meet on their California ranch, is the highly anticipated latest work from writer-director Jordan Peele, whose 2017 debut film Get Out received rave reviews. .
“This is a great opening for a horror movie,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.
Starring Get Out’s breakout performance, Daniel Kaluuya managed to push Thor: Love and Thunder into second place after the hit superhero movie spent two weeks at the top of the box office.
The action comedy starring a muscular Chris Hemsworth, who parodies himself as a space Viking who is still in love with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), grossed $22.1 million between Friday and Sunday. Around the world, it has admitted some 276 million.
Third place went to Minions 2: Once Upon a Gru. The latest installment in Universal’s Despicable Me animated franchise about reformed supervillain Gru and his yellow Minions grossed $17.7 million.
$44 million raised the tape from director and writer Jordan Peele
subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, plans for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.