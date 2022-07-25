Ninja and his concern about competitive Fortnite without construction

Tyler “Ninja“Blevins, one of the most outstanding figures in the history of Fortnitea streamer and former professional player Halo which was synonymous with success in the early days of battle royale of Epic Games. A reference, someone who transcended the world of streaming and of the video game, and that he is now worried about what the competitive of the game could mean in its non-construction mode.

There are many players who ask for a competitive in this game mode, but Ninja he thinks this could be a negative for the game. In the end, it would be something that would further divide the community, two game modes that have nothing to do with each other, with very different mechanics, and players who are very clear about which one to play.

no news about that Epic Games go to bet on the competitive of this game mode, but it is something that should not be ruled out for the future.

No Build Mode Impact Can Be Done With Fortnite According To Ninja

A temporary mode, something the community has been asking for for a long time. Epic Games listened to his audience and made it possible, the way without construction was coming to the game, and the response was so positive that it was immediately added as a permanent game mode.

Fortnite it continues to have the build in the base game, but little by little playing it without a build wins integers between the players. A much more affordable and straightforward mode for anyone trying to get started or return to the title. The possibility that Fortnite stand out at a competitive level with its mode without construction is high, and that is where it will be necessary to see Epic Games and how to approach a game that