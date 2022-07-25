New framework for nursing action in Radiology

Florentino Pérez Raya, president of the General Nursing Council.

The General Nursing Council (CGE), together with the Spanish Society of Radiological Nursing (SEER), develop a document about the action framework of the nurse in the field of care in Radiology. It details all the performances, nursing diagnosesinterventions and nursing outcomes in this ambit. The minimum contents of the training that nurses must have to provide this care with quality and safety are also defined.

“Nurses in the field of care in Radiology They work both in hospitals and in nursing homes. Primary Careeither with adults or with pediatric patients. Especially important is your collaboration in the MRI, since pediatric patients require sedation. In a global way, its action is directed to the services of Diagnosis and Treatment by Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Oncological Radiotherapy and Brachytherapy, as well as all those services where it is necessary to carry out care related to them. Their presence is necessary to provide nursing care specific to these areas, and to provide healthcare of quality and excellence”, affirms Florentino Perez Rayapresident of the General Nursing Council.

Currently, the nurses who were in possession of the ancient specialty of Radiology Y electrology -already repealed- have been able to validate their training for the current specialty of Nursing in Medical-Surgical Care, pending development. In the absence of a regulated specialty, the nurses in these services are trained self-taught way.

As it explains Antonio Hernandez Martinezpresident of SEER, “the nurse expert in care in Radiology must be accredited through specific and specialized training in radiological protection, opting to carry out operator courses or of facility supervisor of medical diagnosis or radioactive facilities, depending on the assigned department, they are also obliged to periodically renew the corresponding accreditation licenses, but without common criteria”.

A framework of action developed by expert nurses in Radiology

The use of radiation is so widespread within the Health that it is unthinkable to ignore its existence and use. Bearing in mind that ionizing radiation not only has beneficial application effects, but also can entail a high risk to the health of the individual and the community, “training in radioprotection is essential. Hence, this knowledge, endorsed by the operator course and recognized by the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), should be included in the training program of the Nursing degree”, adds the president of the 330,000 nurses Y spanish nurses.

Faced with these shortcomings and to explain and order the functions and care that expert nurses in Radiology must develop, the General Nursing Council together with the SEER, have developed the Nurse Action Framework in the field of Radiology care . It details all the nursing actions, diagnoses, interventions and results in this area. Also defined are the minimum contents of the training that nurses must have to provide this care with quality and safety.

“Nursing needed to give documental support to the functions and activities that it carries out and develops in Radiology, in order to value, in a concrete and concise way, the specific care that only an expert nurse can provide in these highly relevant areas of activity. Can’t understand a patient with scans Y treatments related to Radiology without the assistance of a qualified nurse”, underlines the president of the SEER.

“Let us not forget that patients who are treated in both Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging services, as well as in Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Oncology treatments, need advanced and specific care and only an expert nurse can provide quality and excellence in the care that they need”, he concludes. Perez Raya.