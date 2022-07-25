Netflix: The Gray Man and the bet on the blockbuster as a strategy

This week, a tweet from Netflix of 2017 was ironically rescued by several users where it said love is sharing your password. Like the trolls who unearth previous statements by politicians where they declaimed exactly the opposite of what they say today, Netflix these days announced a new policy in Argentina (and in some Latin American countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic).

The new function is the concept of home, something new since they always spoke of home or users. Since August 22, the platform is contracted by property, by physical location. While in other Latin American countries (Chile, Costa Rica and Peru) they changed the policy to add user. This difference between countries has the flavor of an experiment that, after a certain time, the company will announce with which it was better and what adjustments it will make.

The cause of this segmented movement is the loss of users in 2022: 200,000 in the first quarter, 970,000 in the second. Besides that of the 220 million global users, a third sees Nettlix from above (with the previously praised but now cursed user sharing strategy, for example).

In November 2021 the company’s share was worth US$700. Today it is at a little over US$200. Also this week Netflix announced a partnership with Microsoft to offer an even cheaper plan than the basic one that includes advertising and does not have all the content offered in other more expensive plans.

Greg Peters, the COO of Netflix, stated that all advertising that will be offered by this subscription will be provided by Microsoft and it is an exclusive arrangement with them.

Netflix’s solution: the blockbuster

In April, the company founded by Reed Hastings laid off 150 employees, or 2% of its plant. He closed his family film division live action and reduced the number of independent films with a budget of less than US$30 million. That month Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, during the earnings announcement commented: A few years ago we were trying to monetize the market in small art films. Today, we’re premiering several of the world’s most popular and most viewed movies: Don’t Look Up, Red Notice and The Adam Project are examples of that.

Sarandos is clear: the time of experimentation and gambling is over and now they are playing it safe, which are expensive blockbusters with Hollywood stars.

According to an article in the Hollywood Reporter, small movies are not going away, but they will be reduced to a niche. There will also be less supply, which means fewer executives (and fewer thousand-dollar lunches at the Four Seasons). In addition, perhaps the budgets will be merged. Instead of making two films for 10 million, one will be made for 20.

In the past week, Netflix premiere The Gray Man directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who made four films for Marvel: two Captain America and the last two Avengers. With a budget of US$200 million, it has been said to be the most expensive in the company’s history.

The Gray Man is an espionage action movie starring Ryan Gosling as a CIA assassin hunted by a colleague (Chris Evans). Also acting are Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Reg-Jean Page (after his consecration role in Bridgerton) and Jessica Henwick. The film has locations in Singapore, London, Prague, Italy and Croatia.

By the end of the year, Netflix is ​​preparing the sequel to Knives Out by director Rian Johnson with Daniel Craig, which the platform bought in March 2021 for US$469 million. And they are also preparing the second parts of The Old Guard with Charlize Theron (the first cost US$70 million) and Extraction with Chris Hemsworth and produced by the Russos whose first part had a budget of US$65 million.

There was a time when Netflix seemed to be the savior of artistic films, mid-budget or prestigious projects. It must be remembered that Netflix had its first great success with House of Cards, produced by David Fincher, which continued with its own projects such as the series Mindhunter (cancelled) or the film Mank, in black and white.

Netflix also financed Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman with $150 million, but refused to raise the budget to $200 million for Killers of the Flower Moon, so the Raging Bull director moved to Apple TV, which agreed to finance it. . The era of the prestigious and expensive artist seems to have come to an end, at least for now.

Even in our countries, Netflix’s banner Made in Argentina proposes comedies or police with a high budget for the country but low for what are international values.

He has not yet dared to finance an indigenous blockbuster and that does not seem to be the way but to leave the local public satisfied with what he proposes in a conservative way without risking genres such as action, which are inherently expensive and leaving that for international products and blockbusters. with Hollywood stars.