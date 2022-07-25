Neil Druckmann DENY a collaboration with Fortnite

To begin with, I must admit that this collaboration that I am going to talk about next made me especially excited, but it seems that we are not going to see it, or at least not for now. It was a few hours ago, when through a Twitter posta future collaboration between The Last of Us and Fortnite was known and that it was going to be available from September, but a few hours later, Neil Druckmann came out to say something about it.

The Co-director of Naughty Dog, It has not taken long to come out to deny said collaboration through his official Twitter account. Although he has acknowledged that he loves Fortnite, the developer currently has no plans to bring The Last of Us to Battle Royale. The Last of Us would not be the first Naughty Dog game to have a collaboration with Fortnite, since, previously, it was Uncharted that surprised us with the Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins.

The Last of Us will once again make its community enjoy with a remake on the way

Although this collaboration between The Last of Us and Fortnite will not currently exist, I wouldn’t rule it out for the future, the truth. But I have to say that the only thing that matters to me today is that September 2 arrives to enjoy the remake that I really want.