Musetti, Juve, Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo: a Juventus phenomenon

TURIN – Lorenzo Musetti he won his first ATP tennis tournament, a 500, in the first final reached in Hamburg. Not bad at twenty and with a climb up to 31st place in the world rankings, which will allow him to be seeded in Grand Slam tournaments where he has always been unlucky so far. Against the Spanish phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo the Magnificent also showed a marble character, after wasting 5 match points. Because he is from Carrara, just like the idol Gigi Buffon. And he cheers for Juventus, of course. He had a soft spot for Cristiano Ronaldo and for his sudden plays, he dreamed of the Champions League with CR7, but the Portuguese made other choices … Because Lorenzo on the pitch is all instinct and fantasy and with that one-handed backhand he paints tennis from the past.