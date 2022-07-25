Movies starring actors who played themselves

One of the funniest things that cinema has given us is when we see actors on screen as they play themselves in all kinds of stories. That’s part of the charm in some productions, and it’s what keeps the public so interested in variety TV shows where celebrities appear as themselves and have to participate in different challenges that often include acting. It’s always fun to see an actor who isn’t afraid to show the more playful or “informal” side of himself amidst the usual rigors of Hollywood.

The irony of an actor playing a role, which may be a slightly grounded version of himself, or entirely fictional for the purpose of a story, can show the audience that an actor does not always take himself seriously. , that he can be good at cracking jokes and at the same time win over the audience who see him as a bit more like an ordinary person. That is why the roles that require an actor to play himself can be the most remembered of his career, precisely because of the good impression he usually leaves. Although some roles are more serious in the sense that they are not necessarily part of a comedy, there is a certain hilarity that surrounds the subject and causes satisfaction in the audience.

Over the years, various actors have played themselves on the big screen. Some did it with brief but memorable appearances within usually comedic films, others provided drama and sometimes we find some surreal film where they have leading roles in which they have to be themselves, literally, in a quite unexpected environment.

It could be argued that many people play versions of themselves on a daily basis, but these actors took it to another level. It may sound simple, but when an actor does it, it is because he must have the ability to laugh at himself, as well as take jokes. A person who can’t do this wouldn’t survive the idea of ​​a satirical version of themselves, much less being mocked by others. There are actors who definitely have that ability and know how to use it to their advantage.

The films that we will talk about next had famous actors playing themselves in stories of various genres, mainly comedy, but also in zombie films, sports and more. In all cases, it was quite a sight to see them regardless of the time they had on the screen, since they still stole the attention of the audience. Now we will tell you about those movies in which we could see them doing this:

Always be my maybe

It’s always a good time for Keanu Reeves to appear in a movie. Always Be My Maybe is a Netflix romantic comedy that gained some social media popularity for the brief but memorable appearance of the John Wick protagonist in which he played himself. In the film, Reeves is the new boyfriend of Sasha (Ali Wong), the fated love interest of Marcus, the character played by Randall Park. Keanu’s distinctive personality was one of the great moments in the story and also added a touch of humor.

the weight of talent

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage in The Weight of Talent – 95% must be a way of taking care of yourself. The actor stars in this film as a rather exaggerated version of himself, where he agrees to attend a superfan’s birthday party because he is sorely in need of money. The problem is that this fan, played by Pedro Pascal, is wanted by the CIA for an alleged kidnapping. That’s when truth and fiction blur because he has to play a character (Nicolas Cage) trying to stop the bad guys.

This is the end

In this case, a single actor cannot be mentioned, since the entire cast is playing themselves. This is the end – 82% allows names like Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel to team up with others like Emma Watson in an apocalyptic movie where they’re crazy, exaggerated versions of themselves. The story is about a group of celebrities who got together for a party moments before the end of the world. The best part is being able to see a very funny story with a large cast of actors we never expected to see together and who can also make fun of themselves.

I’m Still Here

As if it were a documentary, Joaquin Phoenix announces his retirement and the film I’m Still Here – 53% continue their life in their new role as a rapper. No one believed he was real from the start, but hilarious reactions were still generated. This Casey Affleck-led production didn’t receive much positive feedback and critics weren’t thrilled, but audiences will always be able to revisit how the actor tried to convince rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs to produce his debut album.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

In one of the scenes in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back – 53% appear actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as themselves. In his appearance, both are working on the script for Good Will Hunting 2the sequel to a film they worked on together, this being an interesting nod to the title that won them the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in the late 1990s.

Do you want to be John Malkovich?

This movie starring John Malkovich is one of the most unique on this list, as it follows an office worker who finds a portal that leads him into the mind of John Malkovich, which is hidden behind a filing cabinet. John Malkovich plays himself throughout the entire film, as people teleport directly into his mind, the most surreal moment being when the actor enters said portal. As a curiosity, John Malkovich was always thought of as the protagonist of the film Do you want to be John Malkovich? – 93% although Tom Cruise was about to be the star of the film because he was more fashionable at that time.

Space Jam: The Game of the Century / Space Jam: A New Era

A classic in sports cinema is this title and its sequel, both starring two of the best basketball players of each era. In the nineties, Space Jam: The Game of the Century – 36% had Michael Jordan teaming up with the animated characters to save the world, and in 2012 LeBron James appeared to do the same in Space Jam: A New Era – 64%, although with a more familiar twist than focused on competing. Both movies are full of surprises, although the most recent one was a total bonkers one that included many cameos from characters from movies and TV shows, especially during game scenes, and this one went even further by including WNBA talent who also played the part. themselves. Seeing two sports stars take on a team of villains, with several special guests, was simply spectacular.

Land of zombies

One of the best things about Zombie Land – 90% is that it stars a gang of misfits trying to survive the apocalypse. A scene in which the way of being of this group is shown in all its splendor is when they meet Bill Murray. As they walked towards his mansion, they wondered if he was still alive. Thanks to his curiosity, we find out that he is alive, and furthermore that he keeps busy pretending that he is a zombie. It’s a comedic moment that takes an unexpected turn when Murray tries to scare them off and takes a bullet in return, which makes it all the more dramatic and unforgettable.

