More details of the problems between Jonathan Gresham and Tony Khan are revealed

A few minutes ago we published information from Sean Ross Sapp, a Fightful journalist, in which he claimed that Jonathan Greshman had requested Tony Khan to be released from his contract with AEW and ROH. In the early afternoon, Gresham deleted his Twitter account, which led to the belief that the reason was the harassment suffered on social networks, but later it was thought that the closure had occurred because Gresham could momentarily abandon his career as a fighter.

Sapp himself has revealed more details in recent minutes, ensuring that the problem between Gresham and Tony Khan was one of communication. Apparently Jonathan Gresham wanted to talk to Tony Khan about the creative decision for Death Before Dishonor, but he couldn’t do it until the day of the show. Previously, Greshman spoke with the AEW/ROH staff closest to Tony Khan, but it wasn’t enough.

“We’re told that Gresham met with Tony Khan and others at 4 PM EST before Death Before Dishonor, admitted that he was angry, and was not happy with the direction of the booking and his character“Sapp wrote. “It was agreed that the context of the conversation would be kept private, and the details did not originally appear to come from anyone in the room. However, by the time the conversation ended, much of the locker room could physically hear how it all unfolded. It is even said that the security of the building heard the conversation“.

“Gresham had spoken with QT Marshall on multiple occasions over the past week, albeit briefly, what we’ve heard is that it went well,” Sapp continued. “It was also noted that Sonjay Dutt was a point of contact. The frustration on Gresham’s part seemed to be the direction of the creativeswhich ultimately ends up with Tony Khan, and not being able to receive responses as a result. Gresham was supposedly told that those decisions had to go through Tony, with whom he was unable to meet until a few hours before the show.”

