“Mistakes have led me to the best things in my life”

Wednesday 18 May was a great day for the singer of “Shake it off“That, having stopped the glittering role of the international pop star from millions of records sold all over the world and an incalculable amount of awards obtained (starting from 4 Billboard Music Awards 2022 of the past few days), he wore the toga and the touch to attend the graduation ceremony of the New York University held at Yankee Stadium in Manhattan.

A very special occasion for this Swift who has not just received one honorary degree in Fine Arts, but also delivered an inspiring speech at the start of the ceremony in front of the 2022 undergraduates.

“None of us here made it alone. Each of us is a patchwork of those who loved us, of those who believed in our future, who showed us empathy and kindness or told us the truth even when it wasn’t easy to hear “, he began. Taylor at the beginning of her long speech in which she told her story, revealing how much collaboration and comparison with others made her a better person.

“Someone who read you stories as a child, who taught you to dream and gave you a moral code of right and wrong to carry with you throughout your life. Maybe they are no longer with us, and in that case I hope you will remember it today “, continued the singer who became famous thanks to songs how “Love story“,”This Love“,”Red“”Folklore“,”Cardigan” And “Style“(Dedicated to the ex-boyfriend Harry Styles), where he speaks of shipwrecked loves and overwhelming feelings but also of mistakes and great mistakes, which on the day of his Taylor Swift graduation she wanted to remember with awareness because they made her grow, making her the woman she is today.

Life can be tough. Part of growing and moving to new chapters in your life is about capturing the moment and letting it go, knowing which things to keep and which not. You can’t take all the things with you, all the grudges, all the updates about your ex or the promotions that the school bully got. Decide what to keep and let the rest go, ”said Taylor, who, over the years, has learned to hold onto only the happiest memories.

“Often the good things in your life are lighter anyway, so there’s more room for them. A toxic relationship can overcome many wonderful and simple joys. You can choose what your life has time and space for. Be insightful, ”he continued Taylor Swift (that on Instagram shared a video of the day) in his long speech where he talked about loves, relationships, perseverance and the desire to succeed, but also about his passion for cats and the embarrassment he still feels today when he looks at some of his old photographs in which she appears with improbable “50s old lady” looks.

“Never be ashamed to try,” continued Taylor Swift who now, in her 30s and with a solid relationship with the actor Joe Alwyn, seems to have acquired a greater awareness in herself, seeing with lucidity and clarity the person she wants to be. «Simplicity is a myth and mistakes are not dramas. Until recently, it was all about the idea that mistakes equated to failures and ultimately the loss of any chance for a happy or rewarding life. This has not been my experience. My experience has been that my failures have led me to the best things in my life. ”

