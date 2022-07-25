Michelle Arellano, the Mexican genius girl who, at the age of 10, will study medicine

MEXICO CITY.- Michelle Arellano Guillen is a girl who at her short 9 years is preparing to start the medical career in August. Michelle’s IQ is quite amazing, she is 158, that is, two points lower than she had Albert Einstein.

The Mexican girl was rejected in several primary schools in Chiapas, as the teachers claimed that they could not deal with her intelligence. However, her parents decided to carry out a series of medical tests to analyze her intelligence, that’s when they discovered that she is part of the group of gifted people in the world.

When Michelle was just in her fourth year, she was promoted to sixth grade of elementary school. Due to his intelligence, at his school he took several unique assessments so that approved immediately primary and secondary school, in order to graduate from their studies.

Now, Michelle will study medicine and her purpose is to become a surgeon cardiovascularon the University of Massachusetts, United States, just like his mother, who studied the same professional career. Although this is not the only dream of the Mexican genius girl, since she also wants study marine biology.

The little girl currently speaks four languages ​​other than Spanish: English, Italian, French and German, she also has an accelerated learning due to her high IQ.

In addition, the Mexican genius girl explained in an interview that she would like to find a cure for cancer or autism.

Michelle is a girl like any other, play with dolls and loves sports, but it is clear in her mind that she wants to be a doctor and marine biologist. Her first race will start on August 29, the day before her 10th birthday, she added.