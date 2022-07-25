Memo Salinas streams on Twitch and is asked for shoes; so answer

Memo Salinas, Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s nephew, made a stream on Twitch and a follower wrote to ask for a pair of shoes.

On the Amazon platform, Memo Salinas has just over 12 thousand followers so far.

As of today, Twitch registers more than seven and a half million views. streamers assets around the world.

During a stream on Twitch, a young man asked Memo Salinas, nephew of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, for shoes for his new job, and the businessman’s response was immediate.

Currently, Twitch registers more than seven and a half million active streamers, according to Twitchtraker data published in April of this year; however, compared to what happened last year, this figure represents a significant decrease, since in January 2021 there were more than 9 million streamers.

In that sense, the arrival of the pandemic was an ideal moment for platforms like Twitch or even TikTok to position themselves in the market; TikTok surpassing one billion active users per month and Twitch as a streaming platform with a growth of 40 percent in the second half of 2020, according to data from the platform.

Data from Amazon’s own site reveal that it is already the platform for live streaming largest in the world, with 76.5 percent of the total hours broadcast.

Now, in the boom that social networks and different digital platforms have been experiencing, there is a large number of content creators of all kinds.

In this way, Twitch is, today, one of the most popular spaces that, in turn, protects some of the most watched streamersWhat AuronPlay, El Rubius, Ibai Llanosamong others.

Memo Salinas streams on Twitch and receives peculiar request from a follower

Without a doubt, when we talk about Twitch or other platforms, it is clear that it is one of the most popular platforms and, consequently, the most used today by a large community, not just gamers, which is its main market.

Today, the communicative tool represented by Twitch, YouTube, among others, is of great importance in times of hyper communicationwhich is why it is not surprising that more users are joining the trend with their own content.

This is the case of Memo Salinas, nephew of the businessman who owns TV Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who on the platform owned by Amazon It has just over 12 thousand subscriberswith whom he conducts an interesting interaction.

During a stream or live stream on your Twitch channelMemo Salinas received a particular request from a young man who, according to what he said, was about to start work.

The fact was also shared through Memo Salinas’s TikTok profile, where he announced that the young man asked him to give him a pair of shoes for his new job and the businessman’s response was immediate.

According to what is shown in the video on TikTok, the businessman also decided to contact the young man, first, to meet him, and, in the same way, to actually offer him two pairs of shoes. The reaction of Internet users was not long in coming, applauding the response of Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s nephew.

@memosalinas7 ?? ? Surrender – Natalie Taylor

“God bless him, what a big heart”; “What a great gesture, crack, I see you on the live”; “Congratulations, and I am grateful for your great help to people.”; “What a great human being. God fill you with many blessings”; are some of the user responses.

Undoubtedly, Twitch continues to consolidate itself as a broad content platform and the digital scene continues to show that the big bet now is virtual life.

Now read: