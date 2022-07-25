Medical students and graduates demand security in rural communities

Mexico City.- Cynthia Flores, president of the Mexican Association of Physicians in Training, gave an interview to a national media outlet to talk about the prospects for the medical sector in the country.

Given the insecurity and the hiring of experts who come from Cuba.

Doctors.

He assured that the claim that several students and graduates have is that an exact number has not been disclosed of vacancies in the country.

It may interest you: Cuban doctors begin work in Nayarit

He explained that the medical specialists who are sent to rural communities would not be able to carry out their functions, so many of them end up being a mechanism to channel patients to other clinics.

“How to do surgical procedures if there is no operating room,” he said.

To this was added the lack of transportation, communication and security that doctors who serve in the most marginalized points of the country have.

Medical interns in Mexico live their social service in precarious conditions and at risk of attacks, said Cynthia Flores, spokeswoman for the Mexican Association of Physicians in Training.https://t.co/cZEIQLuNrf – The Newspaper NTR Guadalajara (@NTRGuadalajara) July 24, 2022

He added that the community does not have anything against the Cuban specialists, but assured that the issue is not to bring professionals to different states, but to provide them with the necessary conditions to work.

He indicated that also the students and graduates who demand that they be given the tools to work they are stigmatized to the point that they are accused of not wanting to provide the service.

Doctors.

He added that many of the units that serve the population are students or interns, therefore, they are not prepared to provide the care that is provided to the communities.

Why do they leave the health of the country to people who are still in this formative stage?”, he said.

HRA