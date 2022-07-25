Matt LeBlanc. What other series and movies has he appeared in? Mexico news

Matt LeBlanc He is known for his role as Joey in “friends”, However, the actor has been part of other productions that have also been liked by the public.

Charlie’s Angels

Let’s start with the tape “Charlie’s Angels”which was released in the year 2000. The film featured the participation of Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. For his part, Matt played Jason Gibbons.





lovesick

The actor starred in the movie “lovesick”, where he shared credits with Ali Larter, Chevy Chase, Adam Rodriguez, Rachel Harris and Ashley Williams.

The film, released in 2014tells the story of Charlie, who has a job as principal of an elementary school, however, something is missing: love.





mob sentence

In the film “Mob Sentence” Matt LeBlanc played a former mobster from New York who tries to rebuild his life, while protecting his nephew.

The film was directed by Guy Magar and had its premiere in January 1994.





Joey

The series finale”friends” took his fans by surprise, however, in 2004launched a spin-off focused on Joeycharacter played by Matt LeBlanc.

The plot followed the life of Joey, who after saying goodbye to his friends left New York to live in The Angels, where he meets his sister and his 20-year-old nephew, who turns out to be a genius and even his best friend.

Unfortunately, the project was not well received by the public, since only two seasons were filmed.





One man, one plan

In 2016, “One man, one plan” made it to the small screen. The project portrayed the life of Adamplayed by Matt LeBlanc, a man who has thought that his three children were extremely passive, however, when his wife decides to return to work, he will have to take charge of everything.





