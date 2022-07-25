Maribel Domínguez out of the Mexican U20 National Team, after completing an investigation

A few days before the specialty World Cup, Maribel Domínguez was separated from her position in the Mexican National Team

the coach of the Mexican U20 women’s team, Maribel Dominguezalong with other members of his coaching staff, were “definitely” separated after they were accused of “mistreatment of the players” and an investigation was carried out.

The letter that was delivered anonymously, was received by the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, on July 18, and he was in charge of initiating the investigations, to finally make the decision to complete the cycle of Maribel Domingueza few days before the debut in the World Cup in the category under 20.

The statement in which the dismissal of Maribel Dominguezas well as the position that Ana Galindo will now assume says the following:

“1. No proof or evidence of sexual harassment or abuse by any person from the coaching staff of the U20 Women’s National Team towards their players.

2. Sufficient evidence was found of lack of leadership and inappropriate behaviors that are contrary to the values ​​of teamwork, by members of the Technical Staff, improperly sharing information and decisions and privileging a group of players. Due to the above, these members of the Technical Corps of the U20 Women’s National Team They were permanently separated.

3. In the case of the other members of the Technical Corps who were also part of the investigation, there was no evidence of any violation of the FMF Fair Flay Code, so the decision to summon them to the concentration will fall to Ana Galindo, who will assume the Technical Direction of the U20 Women’s National Teamheading for the World Cup in the category.

4. The psychologist Parma Aragón has no recent relationship with any Mexican Women’s National Team, so she was not required in this investigation process.”