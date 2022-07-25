Maribel Domínguez broke the silence to ask for respect for her investigation: “I will abide by any decision”

The FMF is investigating Maribel Domínguez for irregularities in her leadership of the Women’s Tri Sub-20 (Photo: EFE/Alex Cruz)

The situation in Mexican team Women’s U-20 not yet resolved, the investigation against Maribel Dominguezformer Mexican player and coach who was dismissed from her position with the Tri Girl, keep going.

Since her separation from the management of the U-20 team was announced on July 21, Maribel had not spoken about it. But on the night of Sunday, July 24, the emblematic player broke the silence and took a stand on his research.

It was through social networks shared a official statement regarding the investigation initiated by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) against him. He began by clarifying how the process began and without giving details that harm the victims, he assured that there were “documents” that activated the protocolsfor which he accepted that he will follow the instructions decided by the disciplinary commission and Femexfut itself.

“I allow myself to address this statement to the football fans and the media in general, to make my position knownin relation to the research currently supported by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) towards myself and my coaching staff derived from a document that activated the protocols of the body and led to the temporary separation of my position”, can be read at the beginning of the comment.

But, what stood out in his position was the request he made to all the Mexican fans and the media in general. He lamented how the situation unfolded and that began to affect the families of those involvedfor which he asked the sports authorities to act as “objective, transparent and professional manner”since she will be willing to abide by the instructions given by the FMF and if it is the case, be fired from the U-20 women’s.

“I fervently wish that the analysis and subsequent opinion of the institution be carried out in an objective, transparent and professional manner, for the good of Mexican women’s football.” […] I will fully and respectfully abide by any decision that emanates from our respectable governing body of national soccer”

In addition, Maribel assured that she will not allow the “moral damage” of which she has been a victim on social networks since the controversy involving her became known, so demanded respect for her sports legacy and not judge her or her family.

And it is that, as soon as the Federation shared the official statement of the situation in the Tri feminine, different Internet users began to speculate on the reasons why Maribel had been dismissed from her position indefinitely. The social networks they served for fans will make fun of the situation Y discredit the sporting legacy of Marigold. For this reason, the former Barcelona player emphasized the offenses she has received.

“[…] What I will not allow, under any circumstances, is the moral damage to my person and my family that have been caused by alleged accusations that impact my values, integrity, honesty and transparency that have characterized me throughout my career as a professional soccer player and soccer coach.

Maribel Domínguez added that, due to the process she is facing with the Mexican soccer authorities, she will not proceed legally against the accusations and offenses she has received on the internet: “I reserve the right to proceed legally and go to the last consequences”, he wrote.

She ended her position with a message of thanks to all the people who have supported her at this time, which she described as one of the most complicated of his professional career.

